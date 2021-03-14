The 2020-21 season for the Oahe Capitals boys varsity hockey team is over.
The Capitals finished up their season by placing fourth at the State Boys Hockey Tournament in Sioux Falls this past weekend. They played the Rushmore Thunder in the semifinals on Saturday, and the Sioux Falls Flyers 2 team in the third place game on Sunday.
Saturday’s game saw the Capitals take a 2-1 lead after the first period. The Thunder added two goals in the second period to take a 3-2 lead. The Capitals responded to score two goals toa a late 4-3 lead with about seven minutes to go in regulation. The Thunder scored with about 30 seconds left to send the game into overtime. 40 seconds into the second overtime, the Thunder ended up getting the game winning goal from Alec Humke. The final score was 5-4.
The Thunder outshot the Capitals 33-24. The Thunder had five penalties, while the Capitals had three penalties. Thunder goalie Brady DeVries had 20 saves, while Capitals goalie Kieran Duffy had 28 saves.
Saturday’s game was an offensive shootout. The Capitals held a 3-2 lead after the first period. The game went into the third period tied 5-5. Capitals forward Andy Gordon scored on a power play about five minutes into the third period to give the Capitals a 6-5 lead. The Flyers scored two goals in the later half of the period to come away with a 7-6 victory.
The Flyers outshot the Capitals 35-22. They had seven penalties, while the Capitals had two penalties. Flyers goalie Ryan Flanagan had 16 saves, while Capitals goalie Carter Schulz had 28 saves.
The Capitals ended their season with an 18-5 record. Seniors graduating from the team include Elliot Leif, Andy Gordon, Isaac Polak, Raef Briggs, Chris Schultz, Cooper Swartz and Cord Ellis.
The Brookings Rangers earned their first State Championship since 2017 on Sunday evening when they defeated the Rushmore Thunder 5-0 in the State Championship Game.
