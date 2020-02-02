Emotions were high for the Oahe Capitals this past weekend. They hosted the Sioux Falls Flyers first team on Friday night, and the Watertown Lakers on Saturday night in a pair of games at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre.
Friday’s game saw the visiting Flyers jump out to a 3-0 lead in the second period. The Capitals clawed back after a pair of goals by Caden Davis. The Flyers added four more goals throughout the rest of the game. The final goal for the Capitals was scored by Andy Gordon. The game ended in controversial fashion a minute early, as the Capitals and Flyers got into an altercation on the ice that saw both teams receive multiple penalties. Two Capitals players got game misconducts in the fracas. The Flyers came away with a 7-3 victory.
Capitals goalie Kieran Duffy had 25 saves, while Flyers goalie Fred Roufs had 32 saves. The Capitals outshot the Flyers in the final two periods to gain a 35-32 shots on goal advantage.
Saturday’s game saw the visiting Lakers jump out to a 1-0 lead about three minutes into the game after a Jared Slobotski goal. The Capitals responded with two goals in the first period, and one goal in the second period to take a 3-1 lead. The Lakers scored a goal about ten minutes into the second period to bring the game closer, but Saturday belonged to the Capitals. Elliot Leif scored the final goal for the Capitals two minutes into the third period to put the finishing touches on the Capitals victory. They won 4-2.
Duffy had 15 saves, while Lakers goalie Owen McBride had 27 saves. The Capitals outshot the Lakers in all three periods. They had a 31-17 shots on goal advantage.
The Capitals (5-5) will play three games this coming weekend at the Oahe Expo Center. They will host the Mitchell Marlins (2-10-2) on Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT. Saturday will see the Capitals play the Sioux Falls Flyers second team (4-6-1). Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. The Capitals will finish up their weekend by playing the Aberdeen Cougars (2-8) on Sunday. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.
