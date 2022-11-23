The Oahe Capitals girls practiced at the PAYSA Ice Rink on Nov. 15, as they continue preparing for the upcoming season.
“I’m feeling really good about this practice,” senior goalie Abagail Stewart said after Tuesday’s drills concluded. “Yeah, our team is young, but I see full potential in the years to come. And I feel like this season is going to be a good season for us.”
During Tuesday’s practice, players split into two groups, younger and older. They all worked on passing, skating and working with one another. Each drill lasted 10 to 15 minutes.
Senior Alyssa Staahl, who will be a part of Oahe’s defense this year, said she’s seen a lot of improvement from her team so far.
“Everybody’s attitudes are up, and everybody is trying really hard,” Staahl continued. “And I think that’s probably the same attitude we’re going to have for the whole season. But every practice that we’ve had so far has been amazing.”
This year’s team will have an interesting dynamic to follow all season. The Capitals will be led by new head coach Jim Wedin, who has coached for the Oahe Hockey Association for 18 years.
But this will be his first time coaching an all-girls team. He previously coached boys teams anywhere from the bantam to learn-to-skate divisions. The Minnesota native explained why he decided to fill the position.
“I’ve been watching this girl’s program for a few years, and my other boys have all aged out, so I’m not able to coach them anymore right now. And I saw the need here,” Wedin said. “And knowing a lot of these girls and their character, it was really appealing to me to want to come over and do it.”
Wedin added he’s really enjoyed coaching the girls so far, and that feeling is reciprocated from his players.
“I really do like him. He brings a whole lot of energy,” Stewart said. “He doesn’t make practice like a dreaded thing. He makes it fun, includes everyone, and (doesn’t leave) one person out if they do something wrong.”
Wedin has an intriguing coaching method for his girls this season. Rather than relying heavily on a handful of players to lead his team, Wedin wants “everybody to feel that leadership.”
“Well, I’ve seen over the years where teams rely too heavily on one or two or three players. They almost put the weight of the entire team on that player or those few players, and it wears those players down,” Wedin said. “And a lot of times, those players, by the time they’re done with their senior year of high school, they don’t want anything to do with the game anymore. They just want to step away from it. And I don’t want that to happen. I want every girl on our team to realize that — whether they’re the fastest skater, the best shooter, the best goal scorer — everybody has a really important role on this team.”
For the upcoming season, Wedin wants his girls to develop the same passion he has for the game of hockey, along with growing the team’s overall chemistry.
“I think that if we can do that, I think that’s going to also reflect itself on the scoreboard and our stats at the end of the year,” he said.
Last year, Oahe finished with a 6-12-3 record and capped it off with a consolation championship. The Capitals placed fifth at the State Girls Varsity Hockey Tournament in Aberdeen on Mar. 4-6 after defeating the Rushmore Thunder, 6-2.
If the Capitals want to improve off of last year’s finish, senior forward Sara Bierne said they need to continue showing up in practice.
“I think that a lot of times last year in practice, we would maybe goof off or not take it super seriously, at least I know I did,” Bierne continued. “But showing up in practice is one big thing. And with Jim being here, it’s really nice because he doesn’t take anything — and he’s very much on the stick. And it’s really nice to have him and have him be pushing us to be as hard as we can go, as hard as we can and us knowing that we can do it.”
In addition, Stewart said Oahe needs to play as one and, overall, have fun.
As Staahl previously mentioned, the Capitals will have a younger group with three seniors graduating from last year’s squad. But Staahl isn’t concerned about that.
“It will be hard for them, but I am not worried,” she said. “They are all amazing young ladies. And I think that they will fill their roles successfully, and they will excel.”
For Bierne, she said she’s “a lot more confident” in her team’s overall abilities.
“I think that watching the girls, their skill level — it has gone up a lot over the summer that I’ve noticed,” Bierne continued. “We’ve kind of started gaining chemistry as a team, so we’ve been able to click with each other, which is super exciting.”
Oahe’s season begins on Dec. 9 when the Capitals host Mitchell at the Oahe Expo Center at 8 p.m, and Wedin can’t wait.
“I’m really excited to see the girls on the ice,” Wedin said. “I think that we’ve got a lot of talent, and we’ve got a lot of heart. And I think the girls are going to go out there and really do some fantastic things this year. And I’m excited for it to get started.”
