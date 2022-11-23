The Oahe Capitals girls practiced at the PAYSA Ice Rink on Nov. 15, as they continue preparing for the upcoming season.

“I’m feeling really good about this practice,” senior goalie Abagail Stewart said after Tuesday’s drills concluded. “Yeah, our team is young, but I see full potential in the years to come. And I feel like this season is going to be a good season for us.”

Jim Wedin
Jim Wedin enters his first season as Oahe Capitals head coach.
Kiersten Miller
Oahe's Kiersten Miller during practice at the PAYSA Ice Rink on Nov. 15.
Sara Bierne
Oahe's Sara Bierne practices a backhand pass at the PAYSA Ice Rink on Nov. 15.
Micah Buffalo
Micah Buffalo participates in one of Oahe's team drills at the PAYSA Ice Rink on Nov. 15.

