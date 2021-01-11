The Oahe Capitals girls varsity hockey team hosted two home games at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre this past weekend. They played the Huron All-Stars on Saturday, and the Sioux Falls Flyers on Sunday.

Saturday’s game saw the Capitals defeat the All-Stars 3-0 for their first victory of the 2020-21 season. The Capitals scored one goal in each period. Two goals were scored by Sara Bierne, with Olivia Swenson scoring the remaining goal.

The All-Stars outshot the Capitals 34-18. The Capitals had four penalties, while the All-Stars had two penalties. All-Stars goalie Marissa Ready had 15 saves, while Capitals goalie Abagail Stewart Fromm had 34 saves.

Sunday’s game did not go as well for the Capitals, as they lost 9-2 to the Flyers. The Capitals got a goal from Alyssa Stahl in the first period, and another goal from Brylee Kafka in the second period. The Flyers scored three goals in the first period, two goals in the second, and four in the fourth period. The Capitals never led in the game.

The Flyers outshot the Capitals 58-6. The Flyers had the lone penalty in the game in the third period. Flyers goalie Riley VanderEsch had four saves, while Stewart Fromm had 49 saves for the Capitals.

The Capitals (1-5) will have another double header of action this coming weekend, this time on the road. They will play the Mitchell Marlins (2-8) on Saturday in Mitchell. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. CT. Sunday’s game will be against the undefeated Aberdeen Cougars (9-0) in Aberdeen. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. CT.

