The Oahe Capitals girls varsity played a pair of hockey games this past weekend. They played the Rushmore Thunder at the Rushmore Thunderdome in Rapid City on Saturday, and the Watertown Lakers at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre on Sunday.
Saturday’s game saw the Thunder jump out to a 1-0 lead in the first period, after a goal by Margaret O’Conner. Cora Cox pushed the Thunder lead to 2-0 about three minutes into the second period. The Capitals got a pair of goals late in the second period to tie the game 2-2 going into the third period. Capitals forward Jessa McTighe found the back of the net with about two minutes to go in regulation. The Capitals were able to hang on for the 3-2 victory.
Capitals goalie Abagail Stewart-Fromm had 24 saves, while Thunder goalie Isabella Long had 15 saves. The Thunder held a 26-18 shots on goal advantage.
Saturday’s game did not go the way of the Capitals. The Lakers got on the board late in the first period when Jaclyn Lloyd found the back of the net. Lloyd scored her second goal of the game 10 minutes into the second period. That was followed a minute later by a goal by Jayda Kranz. This was enough for the Lakers, who came away with a 3-0 victory.
Stewart-Fromm had 15 saves, while Lakers goalie Sydnie Young had 21 saves. The Capitals held a 21-18 shots on goal advantage.
The Capitals (4-8, no. 7 in SDAHA) will play one game this weekend. They will host the no. 2 ranked Sioux Falls Flyers (10-0) on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.