The Oahe Capitals girls varsity hockey team played three games during the weekend. They hosted the Brookings Rangers at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre on Friday, and the Watertown Lakers on Saturday. The Capitals ended the weekend against the Sioux Falls Flyers in Sioux Falls on Sunday.
Friday’s game saw the Capitals lose 6-1 to the Rangers. The Rangers scored two goals in the first period, one goal in the second period, and three goals in the third period. Brylee Kafka scored the lone goal for the Capitals midway through the second period. The Rangers held a 37-11 shot on goal advantage. The Ranger had seven penalties, while the Capitals had four penalties. Rangers goalie Jadyn Runge had 10 saves, while Capitals goalie Sophia Peschong had 31 saves.
Saturday’s game saw the Capitals and Lakers end in a 2-2 tie. Both teams went scoreless in the first period. The Lakers scored a pair of goals in the second period. Adisyn Gray got the Capitals on the board four minutes into the third period. Alyssa Stahl scored on a power play to tie things up about six minutes later. The Lakers held a 44-17 shot on goal advantage. Lakers goalie Emma Foisel had 15 saves. Capitals goalies Abagail Stewart Fromm and Sophia Peschong combined for 42 saves. The Lakers had three penalties while the Capitals had four penalties.
The hometown Flyers shutout the Capitals 12-0 on Sunday. They scored three goals in both the first and third periods, and six goals in the second period. The Flyers held a 32-11 shot on goal advantage. The Flyers had the lone penalty. Stewart Fromm had 18 saves, while Sophia Peschong had two saves. Flyers goalie Riley VanderEsch had 11 saves.
The Capitals (1-8-1) will next see action against the Watertown Lakers (3-7-1) in Watertown on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.