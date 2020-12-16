200309-sports-gvoahehockeystate_sun_outbound 22.jpg

Oahe Capitals girls varsity netminder Abagail Stewart-Fromm (00) smothers the puck after a shot by Sioux Center Storm in a game in at the 2020 State Tournament.

 File photo

The Oahe Capitals girls varsity hockey team played the Huron All-Stars at Bergman Arena in Huron on Sunday. The All-Stars won 4-3.

The Caps got on the board in the first period when Micah Buffalo found the back of the net. Huron rattled off three straight goals to take a 3-1 lead into the first intermission. Brylee Kafka put a dent into the All-Stars lead with a goal in the second period. Olivia Swenson tied the game up in the third period. The All-Stars would emerge with the win after a goal by Kylee Small.

Both teams had three penalties each. The All-Stars outshot the Capitals 50-27. All-Stars goalie Marissa Ready had 24 saves, while Capitals goalie Abagail Stewart-From had 46 saves.

The Capitals (0-2) were supposed to compete this weekend against the Yankton Gazelles, but those games have been postponed. The Capitals are next scheduled to play against the Aberdeen Cougars and Mitchell Marlins on the weekend of Jan. 2-3. Saturday’s game is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT, while Sunday’s game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT.

