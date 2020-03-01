The Oahe Capitals girls varsity hockey team took on the Mitchell Marlins at the Mitchell Toshiba Ice Arena on Saturday. The game was the final regular season game for the Capitals.
The Marlins jumped on the Capitals early and often. They scored five goals in the first period, and two goals in the second period. The Capitals found themselves down 7-1 going into the third period, with the Capitals goals coming from Jessa McTighe, Olivia Swenson and Jenna Keyser. Each team scored three goals in the final period. The Marlins ended up with the 10-4 victory.
The Capitals had six penalties, while the Marlins had one penalty. Capitals goalie Abagail Stewart-Fromm had 41 saves, while Marlins goalie Sadie Kludt had seven saves. The Marlins held a 51-11 shots on goal advantage.
The Capitals (no. 7 in SDAHA) end the season with a five game losing streak. Their record is 4-12. They will next see action at the State Girls Varsity Hockey Tournament at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre this coming weekend.
