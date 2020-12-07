The Oahe Capitals girls varsity hockey team opened their season on Saturday with a game against the Brookings Rangers at the Larson Ice Arena in Brookings. The Rangers came away with a 7-2 victory.
Olivia Swenson gave the Capitals a game opening lead with a score about six minutes into the first period. The Rangers responded with a goal late in the first period by Taryn Richter, and the game went into the first intermission tied 1-1. The Rangers added four more goals in the second period, and two goals in the third period. Brylee Kafka scored the second goal for the Capitals about midway through the third period.
Saturday’s game was relatively penalty-free. The Capitals had two penalties, while the Rangers had just one penalty. The Rangers held a 39-7 shots on goal advantage. Brookings goalie Jadyn Runge had five saves, while backup goalie Aletha Baker had zero saves in a brief stint of action. Capitals goalie Abagail Stewart-Fromm had 32 saves.
The Capitals girls (0-1) will next see action on Sunday against the Huron All-Stars (0-2) at the Bergman Ice Arena in Huron. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.
