The Oahe Capitals girls varsity hockey team played a pair of games this past weekend. They hosted the Brookings Rangers at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre on Friday. The Capitals headed to Bergman Arena in Huron to face the Huron All-Stars on Saturday.
Friday’s game saw the Rangers win 7-1. They were led by Savannah Barber, who scored a hat trick. The first Rangers’ goal didn’t come until the 14:33 mark in the first period. Jessa McTighe scored the lone Capitals goal on a power play about five minutes into the second period. Katilyn Swenson and Alyssa Stahl got an assist on McTighe’s goal.
Capitals goalie Abagail Stewart-Fromm had 27 saves, while Rangers goalie Jadyn Runge had 13 saves. The Capitals committed seven penalties, while the Rangers had just two. The Rangers came away with a 34-14 shots on goal advantage.
Saturday’s game went a little different for the Capitals. They won 6-5. Jessa McTighe and Kaitlyn Swenson each scored a pair of goals. The Capitals took a 3-1 lead after the first period. They never let the All-Stars tie things up again after taking a 2-1 lead at the 10:40 mark in the first period. The All-Stars’ last goal came at the 15:39 mark in the third period.
Stewart-Fromm had 29 saves, while All-Stars goalie Alissa Ferguson had 22 saves. Just like the night before, the Capitals committed seven penalties to just two for the All-Stars. The All-Stars held a 34-28 shots on goal advantage.
The Capitals are now 3-7 for the season. They will play a pair of games this weekend. The Capitals will face the Rushmore Thunder (1-10) at the Rushmore Thunder Dome in Rapid City. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. MT. They will play the Watertown Lakers (4-6) on Super Bowl Sunday at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre. Puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.
