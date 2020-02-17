The Oahe Capitals girls varsity hockey team hosted the Sioux Center Storm in a pair of games at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre this past weekend.

Saturday’s game saw the Capitals jump out to a 3-0 lead thanks to goals by Olivia Swenson, Jenna Keyser and Jessa McTighe. The Storm answered back with four goals in the second period. McTighe tied things up 4-4 about a minute into the third period. Jenna King scored 11 minutes into the third period to win the game for the Storm, 5-4.

Capitals goalie Abagail Stewart-Fromm had 28 saves, while Storm goalie Allison Moore had 12 saves. The Storm out shot the Capitals 33-16.

Sunday morning’s game saw the Capitals jump out to a 3-1 lead in the first period. They had two goals by Kaitlyn Swenson and one goal by McTighe. McTighe pushed the Capitals’ lead to 4-1 after finding the back of the net a minute into the second period. The game went into the third period with the Capitals holding a 4-2 lead. The Storm roared back with three straight goals by King to win 5-4.

The Capitals had six penalties, while the Storm had three penalties. Stewart-Fromm had 31 saves, while Moore had 11 saves. The Storm out shot the Capitals 36-15.

The Capitals (4-11, no. 7 in SDAHA) have lost four straight games. They will have a lengthy break before they play the Mitchell Marlins (10-5, no. 4 in SDAHA) next Saturday in Mitchell. Puck drop is scheduled for 9 a.m. CT.

