The Oahe Capitals girls varsity hockey team saw action for the final time in the 2019-20 season this past weekend. They competed in the State Girls Varsity Hockey Tournament at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre.
Friday’s game saw the Capitals take on the Sioux Falls Flyers. The Flyers played well in all facets of the game. They scored three goals in the first period, two goals in the second period and six goals in the third period. The Capitals managed only two shots on goal. The Flyers ended up with an 11-0 victory.
The Capitals had five penalties, while the Flyers had just one. Capitals goalie Abagail Stewart-Fromm had 36 saves, while Flyers goalie Ava Krabbenhoft had two saves. The Flyers held a 47-2 shots on goal advantage.
The season was on the line for the Capitals when they played the Watertown Lakers on Saturday. The Capitals jumped on the Lakers with two goals in the first period. Those goals were scored by Jessa McTighe and Adisyn Gray. McTighe scored a second goal in the second period to push the Capitals’ lead to 3-0. The Lakers responded with two goals in the third period, but it wasn’t enough. The Capitals kept their season alive with a 3-2 victory.
The Capitals had 11 penalties, while the Lakers had five penalties. Stewart-Fromm had 36 saves. Lakers goalies Emma Foisel and Sydnie Young had five saves and one save, respectively. The Lakers held a 38-9 shots on goal advantage.
Sunday morning saw the Capitals face the Sioux Center Storm in the fifth place game. The Storm jumped on the Capitals for a pair of goals in the first period. A goal by McTighe in the second period was answered by two more goals for the Storm. That was enough to give the Storm a 4-1 victory.
The Capitals had two penalties, while the Storm had three penalties. Stewart-Fromm had 32 saves, while Storm goalie Allison Moore had 21 saves. The Storm held a 36-22 shots on goal advantage.
The Capitals ended their season with a 5-14 record. The Aberdeen Cougars won the championship after defeating the Flyers 4-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.