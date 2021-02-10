The Oahe Capitals girls varsity played a pair of games against the Yankton Gazelles in Yankton on Sunday. They were able to win both games.
The first game saw the Capitals win 4-1. They were able to get two goals by Sara Bierne, and one goal each by Olivia Swenson and Alyssa Stahl. The Capitals held a 31-14 shots advantage. The Gazelles had two penalties, while the Capitals had one penalty. Capitals goalie Abagail Stewart Fromm had 13 saves, while Gazelles goalie Jayda Tjeerdsma had 27 saves.
The Capitals defeated the Gazelles 5-3 in the second game. Olivia Swenson had three goals through the first two periods to lead the Capitals to a 4-0 lead. The Gazelles cut the Capitals’ lead to 4-3, but Sara Bierne put the final nail in the Gazelles with an empty net goal.
Neither team committed a penalty in the second game. The Capitals held a 36-16 advantage in shots. Capitals goalie Sophia Peschong had 13 saves, while Gazelles goalie Jayda Tjeerdsma had 31 saves.
The Capitals girls (3-9-1) will have a lengthy break until they play the Sioux Center Storm (9-5) on Feb. 27-28 at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre.
