The Oahe Capitals girls varsity hockey team played their first games of 2021 this past weekend. They played the Aberdeen Cougars on Saturday, and the Mitchell Marlins on Sunday. Both games were played at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre.
Saturday’s game saw the visiting Cougars defeat the Capitals 15-0. Kaitlyn Holland had three goals and one assist. Kailyn Poppen and Morgan Dean each had one goal and four assists. The Cougars had two penalties in the game. They outshot the Capitals 70-3. Cougars goalie Ava Myhre had three saves. Capitals starting goalie Abagail Stewart Fromm had 52 saves, while backup Sophia Peschong had three saves.
Sunday’s game saw the Marlins defeat the Capitals 6-1. The lone Capitals goal was scored by Brylee Kafka, with assists going to Micah Buffalo and Adisyn Gray. Brooke Jarman led the Marlins with three goals, while Kate Nash had two goals. The Capitals had three penalties, while the Marlins had just one penalty. The Marlins outshot the Capitals 55-15. Marlins goalie Sadie Kludt had 14 saves, while Capitals goalie Abagail Stewart Fromm had 49 saves.
The Capitals (0-4) will next see action at the Oahe Expo Center this coming weekend. They will host the Huron All-Stars (3-3) on Saturday, and the Sioux Falls Flyers (6-1) on Sunday. Puck drop for Saturday is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT, while Sunday’s game is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.