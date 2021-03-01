The Oahe Capitals girls varsity hockey team hosted the Sioux Center Storm in a pair of games at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre this past weekend. The Storm came away with two straight victories.
Saturday’s game saw the Storm win 4-1. No goals were scored in the first period. The Storm scored two goals in both the second and third periods. Olivia Swenson got the Capitals on the board about 12 minutes into the third period, but that was all the scoring the Capitals would muster.
Each team had four penalties each. The Storm outshot the Capitals 25-12. Storm goalie Allison Moore had 11 saves, while Capitals goalie Abagail Stewart Fromm had 21 saves.
Sunday’s game went slightly better in most statistical categories for the Capitals. Neither team scored a goal in the first period. The Storm got on the board first midway through the second period, but that was answered by two Capitals goals within the next couple of minutes. The Capitals goals were scored by Alyssa Stahl and Brylee Kafka. Kafka’s goal was scored on a rare penalty shot. The Capitals took a 2-1 lead into the third period. The Storm responded with four goals in the third period to put the Capitals away.
The Capitals had five penalties, while the Storm had four penalties. The Storm outshot the Capitals 26-13. Moore had 11 saves for the Storm, while Stewart Fromm had 21 saves.
The Capitals (3-11-1) are the no. 8 seed at this week’s Girls State Hockey Tournament at the Watertown Ice Arena in Watertown. They will face the tough Aberdeen Cougars (16-0, no. 1 in SDAHA) on Friday night in the first round of the State Tournament. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. The Cougars defeated the Capitals in both of their matchups this season. The combined score of that matchup was 28-0.
