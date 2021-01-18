The Oahe Capitals girls varsity hockey team took to the road this past weekend. They played the Mitchell Marlins in Mitchell on Saturday, and the Aberdeen Cougars in Aberdeen on Sunday.
Saturday’s game saw the Marlins defeat the Capitals 9-1. Brooke Jarman led the Marlins with four goals, while Kelsey Amick had three goals. The remaining two Marlins goals were scored by Reese Amick. The lone Capitals goal was scored by Olivia Swenson on a power play 51 seconds into the third period.
The Marlins had two penalties, while the Capitals had one penalty. Capitals goalie Sophia Peschong had 30 saves, while Marlins goalie Sadie Kludt had 14 saves. The Marlins outshot the Capitals 39-15.
Sunday’s game saw the tough Aberdeen Cougars defeat the Capitals 13-0. Kaitlyn Holland led the Cougars with three goals. Joclyn Orr, Justice Small and Morgan Dean each had two goals. Madeline Witte, Kailyn Poppen, Danielle Podoll and Alli Stoltenburg each had one goal.
Each team had one penalty. Capitals goalie Sophia Peschong had 39 saves, while Cougars goalie Ava Myhre had seven saves. The Cougars outshot the Capitals 52-7.
The Capitals girls (1-6) will have a busy weekend of action. They will host the Brookings Rangers (7-3) on Friday, and the Watertown Lakers (3-7) on Saturday, with both games taking place at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre. Friday’s game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT, while Saturday’s game starts at 1 p.m. CT. The Capitals will conclude their weekend by taking on the Sioux Falls Flyers (10-1) on Sunday in Sioux Falls. That game is scheduled to start at 11:45 a.m. CT.
