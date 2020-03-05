200217-sports-girlshockey_outbound 7.jpg
Oahe Capitals girls varsity celebrates a goal with high-fives.

 Joseph Barkoff/ Capital Journal

Sylvester Stallone once said that it’s not how hard you can hit. It’s how hard you can get hit, and keep moving forward.

That will be the case for the Oahe Capitals girls hockey team this weekend. They come into the State Girls Varsity Hockey Tournament as the no. 7 seed. They have lost their last five games. The Capitals average 2.6 goals per game, while giving up about 7 goals per game.

They will face the tough Sioux Falls Flyers, who come in as the no. 2 seed. The Flyers have outscored the Capitals 22-2 combined in their two meetings. They average 8.8 goals per game, while giving up 1.2 goals per game.

The Flyers come in after losing 2-1 to the top seed Aberdeen Cougars on Feb. 22. The State Hockey Tournament is taking place at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre, which is the home arena of the Capitals. The Capitals are 2-7 at home, including a 12-2 loss to the Flyers on Feb. 8.

The higher seeded team in each first round match-up on Friday have won all eight match-ups against their opponents during the regular season. The favorite to win the State Girls Hockey Tournament is likely to be the Aberdeen Cougars, who have won five of the past eight State Championships. The Flyers won last year’s State Championship after defeating the Cougars 5-4.

The Capitals/Flyers game is the second game that will be played in the first round on Friday. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT.

