The Oahe Capitals girls 14U team competed in the Girls 14U State Tournament in Sioux Center last month. The Capitals took on the Huron All-Stars, Sioux Center Tornadoes and Aberdeen Cougars.
The first game of the tournament saw the Capitals take on the All-Stars. The Capitals ended up on the wrong end of a 6-4 score. Forward Sara Bierne led the Capitals with a hat trick in the first period. The fourth Capitals goal was scored by Sophia Bales. Capitals goalie Sophia Peschong had 22 saves, while All-Stars goalie Marissa Ready had 12 saves. The All-Stars held a 28-16 shots on goal advantage.
The Capitals followed up their loss with a 4-3 victory over the Tornadoes. Bierne kept up her hot streak with two more goals, including one on a power play. The other Capitals goals were scored by Brylee Kafka and Micah Buffalo. Peschong had 23 saves, while Tornadoes goalie Victoria Pendergrass had 19 saves. The Tornadoes held a 26-23 shots on goal advantage.
The Capitals played the Cougars in the fifth place game. They ended up with a 3-2 victory. Kafka scored two of the three Capitals goals, while Bierne scored the third. Peschong had 16 saves, while Cougars goalie Ellen Orr had 22 saves. The Capitals held a 25-18 shots on goal advantage
The Capitals end the season with a 7-10 record. They claimed fifth place. The Mitchell Marlins defeated the All-Stars 5-3 in the championship game.
