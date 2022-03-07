The Oahe Capitals competed in the State Girls Varsity Hockey Tournament in Aberdeen this past weekend. They played three games, winning two of them.
Friday’s game saw the Capitals lose 2-1 to the Aberdeen Cougars. Kiersten Miller scored the lone goal for the Capitals in the second period. The assist went to Katherine Reiss. Both goals for the Cougars were scored by Allison Woehl.
The Cougars held a 23-16 edge in shots on goal. The Cougars had six penalties, while the Capitals had three penalties. Capitals goalie Abagail Stewart Fromm had 21 saves, while Cougars goalie Ellen Orr had 15 saves.
Saturday’s game saw the Capitals defeat the Sioux Center Storm, 5-3. The Capitals received two goals from Brylee Kafka. Other Capitals goal scorers include Adisyn Gray, Alyssa Stahl and Ashton Lee.
The Storm held a slight 33-32 edge in shots on goal. The Capitals committed six penalties, while the Storm had four penalties. Stewart Fromm had 30 saves, while Storm goalie Allison Moore had 27 saves.
Sunday’s game saw the Capitals win 6-2 over the Rushmore Thunder, winning the Consolation Championship in the process. Brylee Kafka and Ashton Lee both had hat tricks for the Capitals.
The Capitals held a 28-27 edge in shots on goal. They committed three penalties, while the Thunder committed just one penalty. Stewart Fromm had 25 saves, while Thunder goalie Claire Larson had 22 saves.
Later in the day on Sunday, the Sioux Falls Flyers defeated the Mitchell Marlins 5-2 in the State Championship Game.
The Capitals end the season with a 6-12-3 record. Seniors graduating from the team include Ashton Lee, Adisyn Gray and Olivia Swenson.
