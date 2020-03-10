The Oahe Capitals junior varsity hockey team took to the ice this past weekend in the State JV Hockey Tournament at Bergman Arena in Huron.
The Capitals’ first game of the tournament came on Friday against the home team Huron All Stars. The Capitals took control in the first period with goals by Keenan Howard and Ryan Wedin. Michael Molseed added to the Capitals’ lead with a goal in the second period. The two teams traded goals in the third period. The Capitals came away with a 4-1 victory.
The Capitals had four penalties, while the All Stars had two penalties. Each goalie had 23 saves.
The Capitals held a 27-24 shots on goal advantage.
Saturday’s game against the Brookings Rangers was an instant classic.
The Rangers held a 2-0 lead going into the third period. Howard, Cord Ellis and Isaac Polak responded to take the lead with about six minutes to go.
Two minutes later, Nick Jonas found the back of the net to send the game into overtime. Cooper Swartz won the game for the Capitals after scoring two minutes into the third overtime. The Capitals won 4-3.
The Capitals had three penalties, while the Rangers had two. Capitals goalie Colin Lee had 25 saves, while Rangers goalie Carter Schulz had 37 saves. The Capitals held a 41-28 shots on goal advantage.
The Championship game found the Capitals taking on the Sioux Center Storm.
Each team scored a goal in the first period.
The Storm took advantage in the second period by scoring three goals to give themselves a 4-1 lead. The Storm ended up with a 7-4 victory after each team scored three goals in the third period.
The Capitals had five penalties, while the Storm had one penalty.
Lee had 21 saves, while Storm goalie Evan Myers had 38 saves. The Capitals held a 41-28 shots on goal advantage.
The Capitals end their season with a 16-7 record.
