The Oahe Capitals boys varsity hockey team saw their final action before Christmas when they faced the Huron All-Stars at Bergman Arena in Huron in a SDAHA league matchup on Friday.

The two teams ended the first period in a 1-1 tie. The Caps goal was scored by Elliot Leif. The Caps gained the lead when Spencer Wedin scored his first goal in the second period. The All-Stars responded with two goals to go up 3-2 going into the third period. Spencer Wedin scored his second and third goal of the game in the third period. The All-Stars got a power play goal by Walker Schiltz, and the game went into overtime. The All-Stars won the game after finding the back of the net to win 5-4.

Capitals goalie Kieran Duffy had 38 saves, while All-Stars goalie Cooper Letcher had 45 saves. The All-Stars outshot the Caps in the first two periods, but the Caps ended the game with a 49-43 shots on goal advantage. Both teams committed seven penalties.

The Capitals (2-1 in league play) will next see against this upcoming weekend. They will head to Rapid City on Saturday for a battle with the Rushmore Thunder (3-2) at the Rushmore Thunderdome. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. MT. They will host the Sioux Falls Flyers (4-1) at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre on Sunday. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.

Scoring Summary for Oahe Capitals at Huron All-Stars

First Period

H - Lucas Snyder goal, assist by Jacob Maas

O - Elliot Leif goal, assist by Ashton Griese

Second Period

O - Spencer Wedin goal, assist by Andy Gordon

H - Jacob Maas goal, assists by Kaleb (Foster) Ferguson and Carson Duba

H - Carson Duba goal

Third Period

O - Spencer Wedin goal

H - Walker Schiltz power play goal

O - Spencer Wedin goal, assist by Andy Gordon

Overtime

H - Huron goal

