The Oahe Capitals played on the ice for the first time in 2020 this past weekend. They took on the Watertown Lakers at Watertown Maas Ice Arena in Watertown on Saturday. The Capitals finished the weekend with a tilt against the Brookings Rangers at Larson Ice Arena in Brookings on Sunday.
Saturday’s game saw the Capitals get on the board first when Raef Briggs scored a shorthanded goal. The Lakers responded with a pair of goals before the first intermission, one of which came on a power play by Mason Evans. The two squads traded goals in the second period. The Capitals tied things up 4-4 in the third period. Two goals by Conner Bramer and Jared Slobotski later, and the Lakers found themselves on the winning end of a 6-4 score.
Lakers goalie Owen McBride had 38 saves. Capitals goalie Kieran Duffy had nine saves, while Riley Briggs had eight saves. The Lakers had seven penalties to six for the Capitals. The Capitals held a strong 42-23 shots on goal advantage. They out-shot the Lakers in every period except the third.
Sunday’s game started out similarly to the one the previous night. The Capitals got on board first when Elliot Leif found the back of the net. The Rangers responded with a power play goal by Breck Hirrschoff before the first intermission. Capitals forward Clay Ambach scored the lone goal for either team in the second period, on a power play. The two teams traded goals throughout the third period. A Rangers goal by Ashton Witte with 30 seconds left sent the game into overtime tied 4-4. The Rangers won the game by a 5-4 score when Maxwell Kjelden scored seven minutes into the overtime period.
Duffy had 24 saves in net for the Capitals. Rangers goalie Kade Brecher had 20 saves. The Rangers held a 29-24 shots-on-goal advantage. While they didn’t score in the second period, the Rangers held a 15-8 advantage in shots on goal.
The Capitals (2-3) will play a pair of games this upcoming weekend. They will host the Huron All-Stars (5-3) at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre on Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT. The All-Stars defeated the Capitals 5-4 in Huron on Dec. 20. The Capitals will head to Aberdeen for a battle with the Aberdeen Cougars (0-4) at the Aberdeen Odde Ice Arena in Aberdeen on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
Scoring Summaries for Oahe Capitals games Oahe Capitals at Watertown Lakers-Saturday, January 4 First Period
O-Raef Briggs shorthanded goal
W-Mason Evans power play goal, assists by Austin Green and Conner Bramer
W-Austin Green goal, assist by Brandon Matson
Second Period
W-Conner Bramer goal, assist by Austin Green
O-Jaden Flor shorthanded goal, assist by Elliot Leif
Third Period
W-Jacob VanDusseldorp shorthanded goal, assists by Mason Lloyd and Conner Bramer
O-Spencer Wedin goal, assist by Raef Briggs
O-Spencer Wedin goal, assist by Clay Ambach
W-Conner Bramer goal, assist by Austin Green
W-Jared Slobotski power play goal, assist by Connor Bramer
Oahe Capitals at Brookings Rangers-Sunday, January 5 First Period
O-Elliot Leif goal, assist by Spencer Wedin
B-Breck Hirrschoff power play goal, assists by Jamison Honkomp and Alec Rice
Second Period
O-Clay Ambach power play goal, assists by Elliot Leif and Caden Davis
Third Period
B-Logan Bortnem power play goal, assists by Wes Koenig and Ashton Witte
O-Elliot Leif goal, assist by Spencer Wedin
B-Maxwell Kjelden goal, assist by Ashton Witte
O-Andy Gordon goal
B-Ashton Witte goal, assist by Maxwell Kjelden
Overtime Period
B-Maxwell Kjelden goal
