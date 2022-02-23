The Oahe Capitals Pee Wee B hockey team came home with some hardware this past weekend. They won the State Championship Tournament held in Mitchell.
Friday’s opener saw the Capitals defeat the Huron All-Stars 18-0. The Capitals scored 14 goals in the first period, one goal in the second period and three goals in the third period. They outshot the All-Stars 57-0. Max Schmitz led the way with three goals. Jett Kirschenmann, Brecken Fuhrman, Raegan Pfeifer and Brylon Beck each had two goals. The remaining goals came from Kallee Behm, Gavin Wedin, Elliot Bertsch, Logan Anderson and Landry VanRoekel.
Saturday’s game saw the Capitals defeat the Rushmore Thunder 6-1. They scored one goal in the first period, four goals in the second period and one goal in the third period. The Capitals held a 22-9 edge in shots on goal. Goals were scored by Logan Anderson, Ian Schweitzer, Kalle Behm, Jett Kirschenmann, Max Schmitz and Raegan Pfeifer.
Sunday’s championship game saw the Capitals win 5-2. The Capitals were down 1-0 early, but they tied it up with a Logan Anderson goal late in the first period. Additional goals came from Max Schmitz, Logan Brown and Brylon Beck. A fifth goal was scored on an empty net play. The Capitals held a shots on goal advantage of 23-16.
The Capitals Pee Wee B team ends the season with a 17-0 record. They scored 29 postseason goals while allowing just three. In the regular season, they scored 129 times while allowing 17 goals. That comes out to a season total of 158 goals scored to just 20 allowed. The Capitals are made up of Jace Hand, Landry VanRoekel, Kalle Behm, Brylon Beck, Ian Schweitzer, Elliot Bertsch, Jett Kirschenmann, Gavin Wedin, Raegan Pfeifer, Becken Fuhrman, Logan Brown, Logan Anderson and Max Schmitz. They are coached by Kent Brown, Andy Fuhrman and Jim Wedin.
