The Oahe Capitals Pee Wee C hockey team played their first game of the 2020-21 league season on Saturday. They competed against the Sioux Falls Flyers at the Sioux Falls Leadership Ice Rink in Sioux Falls. The Flyers won 5-1.
The Flyers got three goals in the first period. Joshua Rhinehart scored two goals, while Paxtin Aanenson scored one goal. Rhinehart also got an assist on Aenenson’s goal. Oahe’s Brylon Beck got the Capitals on the scoreboard with eight minutes to go in the first period. The Flyers added a goal each in the second and third periods. Aenenson scored in the second period, while Mason Lilke scored in the third. Assists went to Collin Freemark and Parker Vanhorssen.
The Flyers held a slim 15-14 shots on goal advantage, with the Capitals being the more aggressive team in the final period. The Capitals had three penalties, while the Flyers had two penalties.
The Capitals Pee Wee C team (0-1) will next see action on Dec. 12, when they host the Brookings Rangers Pee Wee C team (0-2) at the Oahe Expo Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT.
