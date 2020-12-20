The Oahe Capitals boys varsity hockey team took the road for their final league games of 2020 this past weekend. They took on the Yankton Bucks in Yankton on Saturday and Sunday.
Saturday’s game saw the Capitals defeat the Bucks 9-3. Raef Briggs had four goals and two assists. Elliot Leif dished the puck around for five assists and two goals of his own. The Bucks had nine penalties, while the Capitals had four penalties. The Capitals were the more aggressive team, as they had a 53-28 shots on goal advantage. Bucks goalie Jacob Larson had 44 saves, while Capital goalie Kieran Duffy had 25 saves.
Sunday’s game saw the Capitals defeat the Bucks 9-2. Andy Gordon led the Capitals with three goals and one assists. Ashton Griese had two goals and an assist. Both teams had three penalties. The Bucks outshot the Capitals 39-33. Bucks goalie Jacob Larson had 24 saves, while Capitals goalie Carter Schulz had 37 saves.
The Bucks fall to 0-7 with the losses, while the Capital improve to 4-0 in league play. The Capitals will have a lengthy break before their next league action on Jan. 9-10. They will host the Huron All-Stars on Jan. 9, and the Sioux Falls Flyers No. 1 team on Jan. 10.
