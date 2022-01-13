The Oahe Capitals boys varsity hosted the Brookings Rangers and Mitchell Marlins in a pair of games at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre. The Capitals won one of two games.
Saturday’s game saw the Capitals lose 4-1 to the Rangers. Carter Sanderson scored the lone goal for the Capitals in the second period. The Rangers scored two goals in the first and third periods. They were led by two goals by Breck Hirrschoff.
The Rangers held a 32-26 edge in shots on goal. The Capitals had 10 penalties, while the Rangers had one penalty. Capitals goalie Kieran Duffy had 28 saves, while Rangers goalie Kade Brecher had 25 saves.
Sunday’s game saw the Capitals defeat the Marlins 7-0. The Capitals scored three goals in the first period and four goals in the second period. Carter Sanderson had four goals. The remaining goals were scored by Dre Berdnt, Keenan Howard and Jonathon Lyons.
The Capitals held a 42-17 shot on goal advantage. The Marlins had four penalties, while the Capitals had zero penalties. Capitals goalie Carter Schulz had 17 saves, while Marlins goalie Drake Jerke had 35 saves.
The Capitals (8-3) will play two more games at the Oahe Expo Center this coming weekend. They will host the Rushmore Thunder (9-0) on Saturday, and the Aberdeen Cougars (3-4) on Sunday. Puck drop on Saturday is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT, while Sunday’s game is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.
