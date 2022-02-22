Capitals split with Storm

The Oahe Capitals boys varsity hockey team played the Sioux Center Storm in a pair of games at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre this past weekend. They were able to win one of two games.
Saturday’s game saw the visiting Storm win 6-3. They received five goals from Isaac Baart. The Capitals’ goals came from Keenan Howard, Ashton Griese and Carter Sanderson. Sanderson and Howard’s goals came on power plays.
The Capitals held a 48-27 edge in shots on goal. The Capitals had four penalties, while the Storm had 10 penalties. Capitals goalie Carter Schulz had 21 saves, while Storm goalie Luke Myers had 45 saves.
Sunday’s game saw the Capitals win 4-3. The Capitals received two goals from Ashton Griese and one goal each from Carter Sanderson and Andre Carbonneau. The game was yet another battle, as the Capitals fought their way back from a 2-0 first-period deficit.
The Capitals held a 48-21 edge in shots on goal. The Capitals had eight penalties, while the Storm had seven penalties. Myers had 44 saves for the Storm, while Kieran Duffy had 18 saves for the Capitals.
The Storm (10-7-1) will host the Rushmore Thunder (17-0) in a pair of games in Sioux Center this coming weekend. Saturday’s game will start at 4 p.m. CT, while Sunday’s game will start at 11 a.m. CT.
The Capitals (12-7) will play the Sioux Falls Flyers (14-3) in Sioux Falls on Saturday. The puck drop is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT.
