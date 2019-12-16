The Oahe Capitals hosted the Yankton Bucks on Sunday in the second game of the season between the two teams, and the first home league game of the season for the Caps at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre.
The Caps got off to a hot start by getting four goals in the first period from four different players. Both teams scored a pair of goals in the second period to make the game 6-2 going into the third. The Bucks score a goal on a power play midway through the third, but it wasn’t enough. The Caps rounded out their victory by scoring five goals in the third period. The Caps emerged with an 11-3 victory.
The scoring star for Caps was Caden Davis, who got a hat trick. Caps goalie Kieran Duffy had 22 saves, while Bucks goalie Christopher Sternhagen had 37 saves. The Caps outshot the Bucks in every period. They ended the game with 48-25 shots on goal advantage. The Caps had four penalties in the game to just three for the Bucks.
The Caps (2-0 in league play) will next see action on the road when they take on Huron All-Stars on Friday in Huron. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT.
Full Scoring Summary for Oahe Capitals versus Yankton Bucks First Period
O-Caden Davis goal, assists by Elliot Leif and Spencer Wedin
O-Jaden Flor goal, assists by Kian Paul and Ashton Griese
O-Clay Ambach goal, assist by Adam Ankrum
O-Spencer Wedin goal
Second Period
O-Caden Davis power play goal, assist by Spencer Wedin
O-Adam Ankrum goal, assist by Isaac Polak
Y-Jonathan Wenisch goal, assists by Christian Curran and Thomas Weiner
Y-Zachary Weber power play goal, assist by Dawon Vellek
Third Period
O-Jaden Flor goal, assists by Andy Gordon and Kian Paul
O-Caden Davis goal, assist by Spencer Wedin
Y-Zachary Weber power play goal
O-Adam Ankrum goal, assists by Elliot Leif and Ashton Griese
O-Clay Ambach goal, assist by Ashton Griese
O-Spencer Wedin goal
