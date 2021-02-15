The Oahe Capitals hosted the Aberdeen Cougars and the Sioux Center Storm in a trio of games at the Oahe Expo Center this past weekend.
Friday’s game against the Cougars saw the Capitals win 7-3. The Cougars took a 3-0 lead in the first period before the Capitals rattled off seven straight goals to earn the victory. The Capitals were led by Elliot Leif, who had three goals. The other four goals were scored by Andy Gordon, Raef Briggs, Ashton Griese and Isaac Polak.
The Capitals had one penalty, while the Cougars had two penalties. The Capitals held a 46-34 shots advantage. Cougars goalie Samuel Casper had 39 saves, while Capitals goalie Carter Schulz had 31 saves.
Saturday’s game saw the Capitals defeat the Storm 3-2 in overtime. The two teams traded goals in the first two periods. Dre Berndt scored the game-winning goal in overtime, with the assist coming from Ashton Griese.
The Capitals held a 43-31 shots advantage. They had eight penalties, while the Storm had seven penalties. Storm goalie Blake Cannegieter had 40 saves, while Capitals goalie Kieran Duffy had 29 saves.
The Capitals defeated the Storm rather soundly 8-0 on Sunday. They scored three goals each in the first and second periods, and two goals in the third period. Elliot Lief led the Capitals with three goals, while Andy Gordon had two goals. Keenan Howard and Dre Berndt each added a goal in the third period.
The Capitals had six penalties, while the Storm had four penalties. The Capitals held a 36-21 shots advantage. Storm goalies Blake Cannegieter and Evan Meyers had a combined 28 saves, while Capitals goalie Carter Schulz had 21 saves.
The Capitals (14-1, no. 1 in SDAHA) will next play the Rushmore Thunder (13-3, no. 3 in SDAHA) at the Rushmore Thunderdome in Rapid City on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. MT. They will end the week on Sunday against the Brookings Rangers (14-1, no. 2 in SDAHA) at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.
