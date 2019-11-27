The Oahe Capitals boys varsity hockey team competed in the preseason Rendezvous Tournament in Rapid City this past weekend that was hosted by the Rushmore Thunder.
The first game of the weekend for the Capitals saw them defeat the Watertown Lakers 10-2 on Friday. Seven players found the back of the net. Clay Ambach, Caden Davis and Raef Briggs each scored two goals. Kieran Duffy had 24 saves in net.
Saturday saw the Capitals play a pair of games against the Rushmore Thunder and Manitoba. They faced the Thunder first, losing to them 5-4 in an overtime shootout. Davis scored two goals while Raef Briggs found the back of the net for the lone shootout goal. The Thunder outscored the Capitals 2-1 in the shootout. Duffy added 23 saves in the loss. The Capitals rebounded by defeated Manitoba 6-0. Spencer Wedin scored two goals, while Duffy added 14 saves.
The Capitals faced the Thunder for the second time in two days in the Rendezvous Tournament Championship Game. The Capitals found themselves down 6-1. They crawled back, but they fell just short, losing 6-5. Elliot Leif scored a pair of goals in the loss. Andy Gordon, Briggs and Ambach each scored a goal.
This weekend was a coming out party of sorts for Ryan Wedin. Wedin, the younger brother of Capitals star Spencer Wedin, scored a pair of goals this past weekend.
The Capitals will open up their regular season against the Yankton Buck on Dec. 8 in Yankton. Puck drop is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT. The Capitals defeated the Bucks twice last season by outscoring them 15-3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.