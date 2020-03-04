The Capitol Cheer team from Pierre sent 17 athletes to Rochester, Minn. this past weekend. These athletes competed in the Northern Star Battle Cheer competition. The event included 150 athletes coming from four different states.
Both of the Capitol Cheer teams, who are named Ice and Blizzard, took second place in their division. The Ice team consists of Isabella Caauwe, Peyton Schilling, Ella Zabel, Hannah Roesler, Taylor Crawford, Delilah Leyendecker, Xoe Murphy and Morgan McCloud. The Blizzard team consists of Peyton Schilling, Addison Sterling, Aspyn Briggs, Gwendolyn Jockheck, Jamyson Dolittle, Ava O’Daniel, Paige Biwer and Addysen Roseland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.