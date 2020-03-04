The Capitol Cheer team from Pierre sent 17 athletes to Rochester, Minn. this past weekend. These athletes competed in the Northern Star Battle Cheer competition. The event included 150 athletes coming from four different states.

Both of the Capitol Cheer teams, who are named Ice and Blizzard, took second place in their division. The Ice team consists of Isabella Caauwe, Peyton Schilling, Ella Zabel, Hannah Roesler, Taylor Crawford, Delilah Leyendecker, Xoe Murphy and Morgan McCloud. The Blizzard team consists of Peyton Schilling, Addison Sterling, Aspyn Briggs, Gwendolyn Jockheck, Jamyson Dolittle, Ava O’Daniel, Paige Biwer and Addysen Roseland.

Tags

Load comments