The Capitol City Crushers played in this past weekend’s U-9 State A Tournament. They played four games in the tournament. Their opponents were the Watertown Heat, Brookings, the Harrisburg Mag and the Yankton Screwballs. They swept through the competition en route to the state championship
The first game versus the Watertown Heat was a good one. Hayden Northrup started on the mound for the Crushers. He surrendered one run in the first of three innings pitched while striking out six batters. Jett Kirschenmann and Matthew Mosteller earned their way on base in the third inning, which gave Joseph Blaha what he needed to put the Crushers ahead with a two-RBI double. Mosteller pitched the remaining innings. He struck out seven of the nine batters he faced to seal a 2-1 victory.
The second game featured the Crushers having good eyes and connecting on opportunities. Jace Hand, Brecken Fuhrman, and Tucker Swenson piled up the RBIs to give the Crushers a 17-3 victory over Brookings. Fuhrman, Ryan Anderson, and Kaden Goodlander each contributed one inning on the mound.
On Saturday morning, the Crushers met the strong and determined Harrisburg Mag in what would be an exciting deciding game for the state title. Maddox Dokken and Fuhrman each threw fire off the mound for three respectable innings each. The Mag took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but the Crushers responded in the second inning. They got a leadoff double from Dokken, and a walk to Gable Uhrig. With runners on first and second base, Mosteller connected on a two-RBI triple to give the Crushers an advantage of 2-1. Harrisburg put together another rally in the bottom of the second inning. They added three runs to earn a 4-2 lead. In the top of the third inning, Northrup drew a walk. He eventually scored after a single from Dokken to put a dent in the Harrisburg lead. After holding the Mag scoreless in the bottom of the third, Lathan Rounds started the fourth with a walk, which would be the start of a rally. Mosteller followed with a single, Fuhrman with an RBI single, and Northrup with a two-RBI single. In the fifth inning, the Crushers put two more on the board with a Swenson RBI and another Mosteller RBI. That would be too many for Harrisburg. The Crushers went on to win 8-5.
The final opponent of the tournament for the Crushers was the Screwballs. The Crushers came out with the sticks hot in the first inning. They had 16 batters come to plate. Uhrig, Rounds, and Swenson all singled twice in the first inning, while Goodlander contributed two doubles. Swenson earned the win. He threw two innings to help the Crushers win the championship with a 26-3 victory.
