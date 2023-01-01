The Oahe Capitals boys played their first game in 19 days when they hosted Huron on Friday night at the Oahe Expo Center, but a dominant 8-1 win showed they hadn’t missed a beat.
Just 34 seconds into action, Jarron Beck put the Caps ahead 1-0, as Oahe scored four goals in the opening period.
Head coach Steve Steele said it was “important” for his team to get off to a fast start, even against a winless Huron team.
“I think we had a lot of good passing. I think our top line was exceptional at passing the puck today. Sloppy a little bit in our own zone, maybe clean that up. But all in all, it was pretty positive,” Caps head coach Steve Steele said. “We had pretty close to a month between games. That's a long time to go without competition, so you're kind of worried about being rusty. So all things considered, I think it was pretty good.”
Ashton Griese shined for the Caps (6-1), capturing his first hat trick of the season. He scored two goals in the first period and another in the second.
“Feels pretty good. It’s always nice getting a hat trick,” Griese said.
All of his scores came off assists, and Oahe had 11 total. Barret Schweitzer and Jarron Beck tied with three a piece while Griese dished two assists of his own. Griese touched on his team’s unselfish play they showed versus the All Stars.
“Our chemistry is just — every week we're building on that chemistry,” he said. “And especially with teams like this, (when) we know we're probably the stronger team, we always make sure to work together and make sure it's not a one man show and strive to get better every week.”
Schweitzer echoed a similar sentiment.
“I feel like we didn't give up any odd-man rushes and there wasn't a lot of selfish play. I feel like overall we played pretty well,” he said.
Along with his assists, Schweitzer also scored two goals of his own. He recorded the lone unassisted goal for Oahe five minutes into the first period.
Aidan Dozark and Devin Dodson also found themselves in the scoring column for the Caps.
“I've been in a slump. I've been getting cold (by) having opportunities that I haven't been able to score on that I should have,” Schweitzer said. “So it feels good to get that energy back up.”
Schweitzer was a part of the team’s third line and a “slot player” for the junior varsity last season. But this year, he’s secured himself a spot in the first line, and he’s not wasting his opportunities.
The junior Capital has now found the back of the net in his team’s last three games.
“He's a little bit more of a grinder than a lot of other people on the team. He really works hard and is not afraid to go and get physical and then get into the hard areas of the ice. But he's still got good skill, and he sees the ice well and moves the puck well. And he's a lefty, which is always good to have coming down the line and not have just all three right-handed players. So I think that helps, too. But he's really gelled well with that group.”
And his teammates are happy to have him onboard.
“He's quite the athlete for Stanley County, and I'm glad he's with us,” Griese said. “He's building that chemistry with Jarron and I — Jared and I played together last year, so we’ve already had some chemistry. But Barret’s working hard every week to stay with us.”
The Caps finished the night going 2-for-5 on power plays while Huron ended 0-for-3.
But Friday’s victory wasn’t just about how many goals Oahe scored, its defense came to play as well. The Capitals held the All Stars (0-7) to just nine shots on goal compared to Oahe’s 51. Huron’s lone score came with over two minutes into the second period, courtesy of Jack Pedersen.
Steele said his boys blocked the All Stars’ shots really well.
As the Caps were running away with this one, Huron lost its cool in the third period. Referees gave Joseph Trautman a third-man-in penalty after he knocked down an Oahe player out of frustration, which resulted in him being ejected.
Schweitzer said the Caps weren’t surprised when Huron played chippy down the stretch. Both teams committed five infractions while the All Stars served 13 penalty minutes and Oahe 18.
Overall, Steele’s team was just glad they got to play at their own rink. The Caps last did so on Nov. 26 and won’t again until Feb. 3.
“It definitely felt good,” Steele said. “There was a really nice crowd tonight. There were a lot of good things to cheer about, so it just felt good (playing at) home.”
Up next, Oahe will begin a stretch of five road games on Saturday when it faces Rushmore (4-0) at the Thunderdome at 8 p.m.
Griese said they need to work on their “positioning” during power plays and keep building that chemistry with the second line.
Steele revealed a key component of his team’s upcoming matchup with the Thunder, who are outscoring their opponents 21-3 so far this season.
“The defensive zone positioning is going to be critical. I think we were a little careless with the puck, defensively, and we just kind of got bailed out by blocking all the shots. Next weekend against Rapid City, they're really, really good on the forecheck. They're relentless, they're fast. So we've got to play a much better defensive zone.”
