Jarron Beck

Just 34 seconds into the opening period, Oahe's Jarron Beck scores the first goal against Huron on Friday at the Oahe Expo Center. The Caps routed the All Stars, 8-1.

 Tom Plooster

The Oahe Capitals boys played their first game in 19 days when they hosted Huron on Friday night at the Oahe Expo Center, but a dominant 8-1 win showed they hadn’t missed a beat.

Just 34 seconds into action, Jarron Beck put the Caps ahead 1-0, as Oahe scored four goals in the opening period.

Ashton Griese

Oahe's Ashton Griese scored his third goal against Huron on Friday with just over 12 minutes left in the second period, giving him his first hat trick of the season.
Barret Schweitzer

Oahe's Barret Schweitzer finished with two goals and three assists against Huron on Friday.
Aidan Dozark

With just over two minutes left in the second period, Aidan Dozark scores a goal to make it 6-1 Caps in their win over Huron on Friday.

