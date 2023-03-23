For the first time since 2016, the Oahe Capitals captured third place in the SDAHA Boys Varsity State Tournament, which was held on Mar. 10-12 at the Larson Ice Center in Brookings.

Oahe, the No. 3 seed, beat No. 6 Sioux Falls 2, 4-3, in the opening round, lost to eventual state champion and No. 2 seed Brookings, 6-1, in the semifinals and then defeated No. 4 Rushmore, 6-3, in the third-place game.

Barret Schweitzer

Barret Schweitzer led the Caps with two goals versus the Flyers on Mar. 10.
Aidan Dozark

Oahe's Aidan Dozark attempts to move the puck past a Sioux Falls 2 player on Mar. 10.
Jonathan Lyons

Oahe's Jonathan Lyons with the puck while playing against the Flyers on Mar. 10.
Colin Lee

Oahe goalie Colin Lee saved 18-of-21 (85.7 percent) shots on goal by Sioux Falls 2 on Mar. 10.
Devin Dodson

Devin Dodson during Oahe's game versus the Flyers on Mar. 10.

