For the first time since 2016, the Oahe Capitals captured third place in the SDAHA Boys Varsity State Tournament, which was held on Mar. 10-12 at the Larson Ice Center in Brookings.
Oahe, the No. 3 seed, beat No. 6 Sioux Falls 2, 4-3, in the opening round, lost to eventual state champion and No. 2 seed Brookings, 6-1, in the semifinals and then defeated No. 4 Rushmore, 6-3, in the third-place game.
“A successful tournament. A good end to a good season,” Caps head coach Steve Steele said on Mar. 14. “Still good to finish that high, as it hadn’t been done in a while. Obviously, we wanted to finish first, just wasn’t meant to be.”
Oahe began its state tournament journey against the Flyers, a team the Caps beat twice in the regular season — 8-0 on Jan. 20 at SCHEELS IcePlex and 5-4 on Feb. 11 at the Oahe Expo Center.
Mar. 10’s affair was more in line with the latter.
Junior Barret Schweitzer led the Caps with two goals, the first nearly 4.5 minutes into the second period and the other just over seven minutes into the third. Seniors Andre Carbonneau and Ashton Griese tallied the remaining two scores for Oahe.
The Caps totaled 56 shots on goal and four infractions for eight penalty minutes. Oahe struggled on power plays, as it finished 1-of-5 (20 percent).
Sioux Falls tallied 21 shots on goal, but senior Caps goalie Colin Lee saved 18 (85.7 percent) of them.
“Their goalie played really well. We put up a lot of shots on him. He was definitely keeping them in that game for a while,” Griese said. “I guess, we just kind of wore him away after a while. We were definitely controlling the game, but their goalie kept it really close.”
Griese found the back of the net on a power play just over 4.5 minutes into the final frame, assisted by junior Andrew Coughlin. The senior Capital was also credited for assists on both of Schweitzer’s goals.
“We were down by one before that, and I kind of froze the goalie, got a nice little backdoor tap-in,” Griese said of his lone score that tied things at 3 apiece. “And I really think that helped with momentum. It kind of got us going a little bit.”
Steele shared his thoughts on Oahe’s first-round win.
“I think the most impressive thing with our guys was they stuck to the process and just kept grinding away. We completely dictated the pace in everything to do with that game,” he said. “When you’re losing by a goal and facing a hot goalie, it’s a hard thing to fight off that frustration and to just keep going. You kind of feel like you need to do some things differently. You know, the guys did a great job of realizing that we didn’t, and we just needed to stick to the plan, keep putting quality shots on net and realizing that, eventually, we’re gonna get enough by.”
In the semifinals, though, scoring was much harder to come by for the Caps against Brookings, who would go on to beat top-seed Sioux Falls 1, 5-2, in the State Championship Game.
Oahe entered the tournament with a split record versus the champs. The Caps began their season by beating the Rangers, 4-3, on Nov. 25 at the Expo Center.
But their second meeting yielded a much different result. Brookings routed Oahe, 8-0, on Dec. 3 at Larson.
And similar to that contest, penalties bit the Caps on Mar. 11. Oahe committed 10 infractions for 20 penalty minutes in the semifinals.
Even though that wasn’t quite its 12 for 40 minutes like in the regular season, those self-inflicted wounds still hurt just as much. The Rangers ended up having 66 shots on goal and went 3-of-10 (30 percent) on power plays as a result.
“They’re a really good hockey team first of all. They won the state championship the next day,” Griese said. “Penalties did not go our way. Obviously, never blame a game on the referees, but the refs definitely weren’t helping us out really.”
Griese explained the difficulty of playing one-man down and how that hurt his team versus Brookings.
“When you get that penalty, that puts you on the defensive and gives the other team momentum. Even if they don’t score on that certain power play, they still just had two minutes of momentum, controlling the zone,” he said. “Brookings has the best power play in the state, so they’re pretty deadly when we get a penalty.”
It wasn’t all bleak for the Caps, though. Junior Devin Dodson tallied Oahe’s lone goal after finding the back of the net just over 2.5 minutes into the third period, and Griese had the assist.
Steele’s squad finished with 17 shots on goal, and they went 0-for-1 on power plays. Lee saved 60 (90.9) percent of Brookings’ shots on target.
While the game was already decided at that point, Griese stressed the importance of the Caps finding a way to score versus the Rangers.
“I think we needed that just for a little bit of pride. Also just to go into that next day, (knowing), ‘At least we didn’t get (held scoreless) yesterday,’” he said. “I just think we needed a little bit of light that game because there wasn’t much.”
Now, Steele and his boys were out of contention for a state title, but they didn’t let that affect them in their last game of the 2022-23 season.
Oahe saw six of its players score a goal against Rushmore — Dodson, junior Jarron Beck, senior Aidan Dozark, Schweitzer and seniors Carter Gordon and Corbin Beastrom.
Carbonneau assisted on Dodson’s and Beastrom’s goal, and senior Jonathan Lyons tallied his one assist on Beastrom’s score as well.
Beck found the back of the net near the eight-minute mark of the second period.
“At that point, we were tied at 1-1. I got it at the blue line, and I passed it over to Ashton. He took a shot, and it rebounded to the corner. I was the first one there, and I kind of just got there and threw it right back at the net and it got in there,” Beck said. “As soon as that happened, everyone was pumped up and everybody just started rolling.”
The junior Capital’s score sparked a run of three Oahe goals within the next four minutes. Dozark tallied his just seven seconds after Beck’s and Schweitzer a little more than three minutes later.
“I think it was huge,” Beck said of the second period. “It definitely gave us momentum and gave us a more comfortable lead. Obviously, you can’t be comfortable against a team like Rushmore. (But) it definitely gave us a lot more confidence.”
He also noted that Gordon “played a big role” for the Caps down the stretch. In fact, Gordon and Beastrom scored in the third period to seal the victory for Oahe.
“(Gordon)’s one of the guys that hasn’t played quite as much — and he stepped up with Aidan getting kicked out,” Beck said.
The Caps ended with 21 shots on goal and eight infractions for 16 penalty minutes while going 2-for-6 on power plays. Lee saved 31-of-34 (91.2 percent) shots on goal by the Thunder, earning him the SDAHA Boys Varsity Player of the Game.
Entering the state tournament, Oahe had split games with Rushmore in the regular season. The Caps lost to the Thunder, 4-3, on Jan. 7 at the Thunderdome, but Steele’s team bounced back with a 3-2 win on Feb. 26.
Beck explained how Oahe improved its record to 2-1 versus Rushmore.
“Honestly, I think we were just the faster team in that game. We won the races,” he said. “We had, not more pucks on net, but more quality opportunities.”
Steele admitted that there was “disappointment” amongst his team after the Brookings loss, but he noted some positive takeaways from the Caps’ best finish at state in seven years.
“I think it definitely shows that we’re starting to do some things right again,” Steele said. “I think this is not a program that is set up with as many advantages as other associations. You can look at Sioux Falls or Rapid City, they got 10 and 20 times the population as we do. You look at Brookings, they’ve got just a crazy facility that they just spent $5 million renovating and putting in all these training things and all that.”
Steele continued.
“We’re one of the smallest towns that has hockey in South Dakota. We’ve got good ice time availability, but we don’t have the fancy things that a lot of these other associations do,” he said. “But we’ve got kids that work really hard, and we’ve got parents that support their kids very, very hard and very, very well. I think that (placing third) showed that we’re still able to compete with those top-tier teams and play with the best of them despite what many may see as disadvantages that our town and program has versus some of these other ones.”
The same day Oahe (20-4-0-1) beat Sioux Falls 2 in the opening round, the SDAHA released its All-State lists. Griese made the First Team while Beck and Lee saw their names on the Second Team. Ben Prisbe won Coach of the Year for Sioux Falls 1.
“I don’t think we’d had one since maybe 2017, so it’s been a while since we had an All-State goaltender and very well deserved. And really just a cool story of a kid that’s worked really hard and went through a lot of stuff to get to the point that he’s at,” Steele said of his veteran goalie. “Being able to do that and playing as well as he did this weekend was a really cool thing for him.”
Steele added that Griese finished his boys varsity career second in assists and fifth in scoring in program history.
“Just a really stellar career there coming to a close. We’ve had a couple of kids that never got to play in a semifinal hockey game throughout their careers not too long ago, and he’s one that never (missed out on playing) in a semifinal hockey game,” he said. “Again, for our program, that’s a pretty neat deal to be able to say for some of these kids. They always got an opportunity to win that first-round state tournament game and have a shot at going to the final. You know, some day I think we’ll make it there.”
