The Oahe Capitals boys varsity team played the Yankton Bucks at the Kiwanis 4-H Ice Center in Yankton in the regular season opener for the Capitals.
The Caps got out to a 5-0 lead in the first period, after getting goals from Cole Nelson, Ryan Wedin, Clay Ambach, Isaac Polak and Raef Briggs. The Bucks responded in the second period with a pair of goals, one from Luke Schulz and one from Thomas Wiener. The Caps finished the second period with three more goals. They extended their lead to 11-2 after goals by Briggs, Elliot Leif and Andy Gordon. The two teams traded goals late in the third period, but the game was already well in hand. The Caps won 12-3.
The Caps had 51 shots on goal while the Bucks had 20 shots on goal. Caps goalie Kieran Duffy had 17 saves. Bucks goalies Ryan Eichacker and Christopher Sternhagen had 22 and 17 saves, respectively. The Caps had six penalties while the Bucks had four.
The Caps (1-0) and the Bucks (0-2) will meet back up on Sunday at the Oahe Expo Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT.
Scoring Summary for Oahe Capitals at Yankton Bucks First Period
O-Cole Nelson goal, assist by Andy Gordon
O-Ryan Wedin goal, assist by Kian Paul
O-Clay Ambach power play goal, assists by Elliot Leif and Caden Davis
O-Isaac Polak goal, assists by Elias Mogedal and Kian Paul
O-Raef Briggs shorthanded goal
Second Period
Y-Luke Schulz goal, assist by Zachary Weber
Y-Thomas Wiener goal
O-Oahe Capitals goal
O-Spencer Wedin goal, assist by Elliot Leif
O-Ashton Griese goal, assist by Spencer Wedin
Third Period
O-Elliot Leif goal, assists by Raef Briggs and Kian Paul
O-Raef Briggs goal, assist by Caden Davis
O-Andy Gordon power play goal, assists by Isaac Polak and Elias Mogedal
Y-Zachary Weber goal
O-Elliot Leif goal, assists by Jaden Flor and Raef Briggs
