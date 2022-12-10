The Oahe Capitals girls dropped their first game of the season against Mitchell, 4-2, on Friday at the Oahe Expo Center, but they didn’t go down without a fight.

After finding themselves in a 3-0 hole during the second period, the Caps dug out of it after responding with two goals. But a late power-play goal in the third period iced the game for the Marlins, giving them their third win and Oahe its first loss.

Emily Nemec
Oahe's Emily Nemec and Mitchell's Makenna Tronnes tries to win a faceoff during Friday's game at the Oahe Expo Center.
Abagail Stewart-Fromm
Oahe goalie Abagail Stewart-Fromm saved 27 of 31 shots by the Marlins on Friday.
Sara Bierne
Oahe's Sara Bierne with the puck while playing against Mitchell on Friday.

Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

