The Oahe Capitals girls dropped their first game of the season against Mitchell, 4-2, on Friday at the Oahe Expo Center, but they didn’t go down without a fight.
After finding themselves in a 3-0 hole during the second period, the Caps dug out of it after responding with two goals. But a late power-play goal in the third period iced the game for the Marlins, giving them their third win and Oahe its first loss.
“They worked really, really hard from start to finish,” Caps head coach Jim Wedin said. “And then they also learned a lot. They learned a lot from the first period to the third period.”
According to Elliot Bertsch, nerves may have had an impact on the result for the Caps (0-1).
“I think we were nervous because it was our first game of the season,” she said. “But I think our coaches really helped us in the locker room, and our captains helped bring us up.
You look up, and you see all your family members and all your friends and you're just like, ‘Oh, I want to do well for these people.’”
Bertsch scored Oahe’s first goal of the season with under three minutes left in the second period.
“I used to not score very much, so it feels good to finally get some,” she said.
Emily Nemec put in the second goal for the Caps just over two minutes into the third period. Oahe ended the night with 16 shots on goal.
The Marlins went 1-for-2 on power plays while the Caps failed to score on their lone opportunity. Overall, it was a clean game for the most part. Oahe committed two of the three total infractions for just four penalty minutes.
For the first 20.5 minutes of action, it was the Brynlee Sabers show for Mitchell (3-1). She got the hat trick after scoring two goals in the first period and then another in the second.
This led to the Caps facing a 3-0 deficit less than four minutes into the second period.
“They have a couple of really strong players. I knew that (Sabers) was one of them, and we probably didn't match up with her quite as well as we should have in that first period,” Wedin said. “And that was something we learned, from a coaching standpoint, was to pay closer attention to her. She's a really good player.”
Overall, Wedin though his team gave the Marlins too much space on their shots. They finished with 34 on goal — more than double Oahe’s total.
Tristen Zimmer scored Mitchell’s fourth goal in the final minute of play. Caps goalie Abagail Stewart-Fromm ended her evening with saving 27-of-31 shots by the Marlins.
Even though defensive lapses hurt Wedin’s team, Nemec said Oahe needs to refine its passing, and Wedin agrees.
“We need to move the puck to open ice better. We need to find our cross-ice passes,” he said. “And we need to be able to start hitting the net when we shoot. We had a lot of good scoring opportunities where we put the puck right over the top of the net. I think that'll make a big difference.”
Up next, the Caps host Rushmore (2-2) on Saturday at the Oahe Expo Center at 6 p.m.
“(Saturday’s) game is going to be tough,” Wedin said. “Rushmore’s got a pretty strong team this year. They've got four or five skaters that are really strong. It's going to be a challenge for us. So the girls are gonna have to show up and be ready to play. I think they will.”
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
