The Oahe Capitals girls varsity hockey team played a pair of games this past weekend. They hosted the Mitchell Marlins at the Oahe Expo Center on Friday before playing the Huron All-Stars in Huron on Sunday.
Friday’s game saw the Capitals lose 7-3 to the Marlins. The Caps never held the lead. They scored one goal in the first period, and two goals in the third period. Sara Bierne scored two goals, while Olivia Swenson scored one goal. The Marlins scored three goals in the first period, one goal in the second period and two goals in the third period. Brynlee Sabers led the Marlins with three goals.
The Marlins held a 45-19 shot on goal edge. Each team had one penalty. Abagail Stewart Fromm led the Capitals with 38 saves, while Sadie Kludt had 16 saves for the Marlins.
Sunday’s game saw the Capitals and All-Stars tie 3-3. The Capitals scored one goal in the first period and two goals in the second period. The three goals for the Capitals were scored by Sara Bierne, Katherine Reiss and Olivia Swenson. The All-Stars scored two goals in the second period and one goal in the third period. Kylee Small led the way with two goals.
The Capitals held a 31-26 shot-on-goal advantage. The Capitals had five penalties while the All-Stars had one penalty. Stewart Fromm had 23 saves, while Marissa Ready had 28 saves.
The Capitals (3-5-2) will next see action against the Rushmore Thunder (2-9) at the Rushmore Thunderdome in Rapid City on Saturday. The puck drop is scheduled for 4 p.m. MT. The Capitals beat the Thunder 6-2 on Nov. 27 in Fort Pierre.
