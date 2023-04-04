In Jim Wedin’s first year as head coach, the Oahe Capitals girls finished 7-10-1 after they were dealt losses by Brookings (3-1) and Sioux Center (7-6 in overtime) at the SDAHA Varsity State Tournament held on Mar. 3-5 at SCHEELS IcePlex in Sioux Falls.

But that win total is the best the Caps have had since 2016-17 when they won 10 games, a promising start for Oahe under Wedin.

Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

