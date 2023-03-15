The Oahe Capitals girls’ season came to a close following consecutive losses at the SDAHA Girls Varsity State Tournament held on Mar. 3-5 at SCHEELS IcePlex in Sioux Falls.
Oahe, the sixth seed, fell to eventual state champion No. 3 Brookings, 3-1, on Mar. 3 and No. 7 Sioux Center, 7-6, in overtime on Mar. 4.
But senior Capital Sara Bierne believes these results doesn’t tell the whole story.
“I think that the state tournament didn't really go the way that we all expected or hoped, but I do think that it wasn't a real reflection of our season and how much we developed as a team,” she said on Mar. 9.
And she has a point.
As previously mentioned, the Rangers would go on to win the state title after defeating league champion and No. 1 seed Aberdeen, 2-0, in the finals on Mar. 5. The Caps also lost by the same margin, and they had Brookings on the ropes for the majority of the first-round matchup.
Oahe lost its two regular-season games against the Rangers, 5-1 on Dec. 31 at the Oahe Expo Center and 4-1 at the Larson Ice Center, but the Caps didn’t back down.
Oahe’s defense stood tall for most of the way, as the Caps held the state champion scoreless through 47 minutes of play. This, in turn, allowed Oahe to crack the scoreboard first in the third period.
Less than 2.5 minutes into the final frame, Caps freshman Kiersten Miller scored an unassisted goal to put her team up 1-0.
Suddenly, Oahe’s chances of pulling the upset skyrocketed.
But that later changed when Brookings tallied three goals in the remaining four minutes of action. Rangers’ Kinzey Grendler scored the first, Savannah Barber the second and Taryn Richter the third with 45 seconds left.
“I think that the first goal that they had was just a super lucky bounce. It trickled into the net. And then after that, they just got momentum on us and just finished it out,” Bierne said. “But we were really, really close. It was an emotional game. That was definitely a heartbreaker just because of how close we came to an upset.”
Even in a devastating defeat, Caps head coach Jim Wedin thought they played their best game of the season.
Oahe finished with 13 shots on goal and three infractions for six penalty minutes. The Caps also went 0-for-2 on power plays.
“We performed really well,” Bierne said. “We did a really good job of just keeping Brookings away from our net, keeping the puck away from our net. And then we had a really good offensive game, too.”
Goalie Abagail Stewart-Fromm shined for Oahe, as she saved 42-of-45 (93.3 percent) shots on goal by the Rangers. Stewart-Fromm, who also made the All-State Second Team, was awarded with the SDAHA Girls Varsity Player of the Game.
“She really demonstrated her full potential in that game. She just played an absolutely remarkable game,” Wedin said on Mar. 8.
He also shared how he thought his team performed, defensively, as a whole.
“In that first game, our defense did a really good job of preventing the odd-man rushes (and) preventing the good scoring opportunities,” Wedin said. “And if they did get a shot on net, our defenders were right there to clear it out.”
Bierne said her team’s hard-fought loss versus Brookings proved something to not only themselves but to the rest of the league.
“I think that it just kind of really reiterated the fact that our team is able to compete with anyone in the state,” she said. “And I think that it's really important for us, especially coming from being a really lower-ranked team for the past couple years to really starting to get age and talent in our program.”
Oahe’s second game against the Storm was an even tougher pill to swallow.
The Caps entered that matchup with the upper-hand, given the fact that they won both regular-season meetings, 5-0 on Jan. 28 and 4-0 on Jan. 29 at the Expo Center. Sophomore Brylee Kafka scored six goals between both games, and she would equal that total on Mar. 4.
Oahe found the back of the net once in the first and second periods and then four more times in the third. Kafka was responsible for all of those goals, including the game-tying score with 16 seconds left in regulation that sent the contest to overtime.
“I was shocked by it. After I got my fourth, I was like, ‘I can't believe this is happening,’” Kafka said on Mar. 8. “And after the game, it still wasn't even clicking that I scored six goals in one game. That's a lot.”
Kafka said she’s never scored that many goals in a game in her career, at any level. The sophomore Capital explained how she kept finding the net against Sioux Center.
“I think it’s because I know their goalie. Not personally, but I can see a goalie and how they play and you can just tell where their weaker points are,” Kafka said. “So once you see where their weak points are, you can realize that ‘Oh, well, that's where I need to be shooting to score those goals.’”
Kafka added it was, ultimately, a case of being in the right place at the right time.
But unfortunately for her and the Caps, the game ended on a sour note. Just 12 seconds into the extra period, Geonella Ramirez scored the game-winning goal for the Storm.
Kafka said losing in that type of fashion stung even more.
“Knowing that you got to overtime, you stayed with the team — and then especially ripping it right away 12 seconds into overtime — It just hurt everybody. And I think what was going through everybody's heads was ‘Why,’” she said. “There's a lot of things we could have done different, and I know that everybody will be working towards them next year to make sure it doesn't happen again.”
Oahe outshot Sioux Center, 32-30, and tallied seven infractions for 14 penalty minutes. The Caps also scored on a power play.
Stewart-Fromm saved 19-of-25 (76 percent) shots on goal by the Storm while other Oahe goalie Sophia Peschong stopped 4-of-5 (80 percent) of Sioux Center’s shots.
The Caps were already out of contention for a state title after their loss to Brookings, but Wedin admired how his team continued to fight until the end.
“That's one of the things that we talked about a lot this year was determination and really staying with this game and playing it from the first puck-drop to the last whistle,” Wedin said. “And the girls really demonstrated that during that game against Sioux Center. They never quit, they never gave up, and I was really proud of how well they performed.”
Bierne, who recorded a team-high three assists against the Storm, is one of three seniors on Oahe’s roster, along with Stewart-Fromm and Alyssa Stahl. She explained how hard it was to see her varsity hockey career come to an end the way it did.
“I’ve been playing 10 years, and I have the shortest amount of time playing hockey among the three of us seniors. So yeah, it's the end of something that was a really big part of your life for so long,” Bierne said. “It's definitely emotional knowing you don't get to play with these girls that you've come to know and be so close with. You know, you see those girls so much throughout the season. They're like your second family. So it's definitely a hard goodbye and emotional goodbye, especially when you expect another game and you don't get one.”
Overall, Kafka said she was “really happy” with how Oahe performed at the state tournament.
“I was just really glad to be able to go to state this year, and it was really fun,” Kafka added.
The Caps ended their season with a 7-10-1 record that included a five-game winning streak from Jan. 22 to Feb. 4 — Oahe’s longest since 2016-17 when they won six straight.
Wedin, who completed his first year as the girls varsity head coach, summed up the 2022-23 season and state tournament for the Caps.
“I'm just really proud of this team. I'm really proud of the girls,” he said. “I'm proud of the team that they've become over this year. They worked well together. They supported each other throughout the season. They supported each other this weekend during these games this weekend, even when they didn't turn out the way we wanted them to. They still supported each other and demonstrated what it really means to be a team.”
