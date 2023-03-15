The Oahe Capitals girls’ season came to a close following consecutive losses at the SDAHA Girls Varsity State Tournament held on Mar. 3-5 at SCHEELS IcePlex in Sioux Falls.

Oahe, the sixth seed, fell to eventual state champion No. 3 Brookings, 3-1, on Mar. 3 and No. 7 Sioux Center, 7-6, in overtime on Mar. 4.

Austin Nicholson

Austin Nicholson

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

