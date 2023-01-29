Sophia Peschong

Oahe goalie Sophia Peschong saved 18-of-18 shots on goal versus Sioux Center on Saturday at the Oahe Expo Center.

 Tom Plooster

The Oahe Capitals girls shut out the Sioux Center Storm, 5-0, on Saturday at the Oahe Expo Center, giving them their third consecutive win.

“The girls performed really well,” Oahe head coach Jim Wedin said. “We've been asking them to play as a team, we've been asking them to work together. And it seems like every game we play further and further into the season, they're delivering on that request more and more.”

