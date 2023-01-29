The Oahe Capitals girls shut out the Sioux Center Storm, 5-0, on Saturday at the Oahe Expo Center, giving them their third consecutive win.
“The girls performed really well,” Oahe head coach Jim Wedin said. “We've been asking them to play as a team, we've been asking them to work together. And it seems like every game we play further and further into the season, they're delivering on that request more and more.”
Brylee Kafka and Emily Nemec tied for a team-high two goals, and Cameron Larson also pitched in with one of her own.
Kafka explained how the Caps looked so sharp offensively.
“A lot of puck movement,” she said. “We've been working on that for a while now, and it's clicking and our line is just flowing really, really well.”
Oahe finished with 44 shots on goal and 1-for-1 on power plays. Kafka said the Caps “spread out a lot more” on offense versus Sioux Center, which gave them more opportunities to find the back of the net.
“Sometimes, we get really driven to the puck,” she added. “And with us spreading out more, that gives us opportunities to move the puck around, and that makes the other team chase us around. So then we have those opportunities to get those shots.”
Kafka got the scoring started for Oahe when she tallied an unassisted goal with about 6.5 minutes left in the first period. She discussed the importance of getting her team on the board first.
“The first (team) on the board is always the one that sets the pace,” Kafka said. “The other team's like, ‘Oh, we're down. Now, we got to pick it up.’ It's really, really crucial to get that first goal.”
The final two periods are when the Caps really got into a rhythm, offensively.
With just over nine minutes left in the second, Kafka scored another goal, this time on a power play and assisted by Sara Bierne. Nemec then extended Oahe’s lead to 3-0 less than four minutes later, as Bierne was there again for the touch pass.
Nemec, assisted by Kafka and Bierne, and Larson, unassisted, rounded out the scoring for the Caps at the 14 and six-minute marks of the third period.
Having multiple scorers is something the girls have worked on, according to Wedin.
“We don't want to just rely on one or two players to carry this team. We are trying to get this to where we can get everybody involved,” he said. “And right now, I think we've got five or six other players that are right on the verge of breaking through. I think that by the end of the season you’re going to see even more girls score.”
Saturday also marked the first time this season that Oahe has posted back-to-back shutouts. And a majority of the credit goes to the Caps’ defense, specifically goalie Sophia Peschong, who saved all of the Storm’s 18 shots on goal.
For Peschong, this was her first shutout at the varsity level.
“It makes me feel proud of myself as well as my team because we did have some newer girls out there. And they still played with everything that they had,” Peschong said.
The first-year varsity goalie added that her coaches played a large role in her performance against the Storm.
“I think the biggest motivation was the coaches talking to me before the game and saying, ‘We believe in you. It's time for you to believe in yourself,’” Peschong said.
Wedin touched on his team’s overall defensive effort Saturday.
“We've been working on getting our defenders more involved in the play, and I thought that they did that really well in the defensive and offensive zone as well,” he said. “In the defensive zone, we got in front of a lot of shots and got the sticks in front of a lot of shots and really helped her goalie out. The defenders were quick to clear the rebounds out, and I thought they did a lot of good things on both ends.”
With five games still left in the regular season, Oahe (4-6-1) already has the same number of wins it posted last season — and the Caps’ first three-game winning streak since 2017-18 may have something to do with it.
Oahe’s other two victories include Watertown, 4-3, on Jan. 22 and Rushmore, 1-0, on Friday.
“It feels so good,” Kafka said of the streak. “We just gotta keep pushing forward.”
When asked how the Caps have turned things around as of late, Wedin said the girls have been getting more shots on goal, attacking their rebounds and playing together as a team.
Up next, Oahe hosts Sioux Center (2-10-1) again on Sunday at the Expo Center at 3:45 p.m.
Wedin shared the mentality his girls need to have going into the matchup.
“We're going to want to make sure that they understand that Sioux Center is going to want to go home with at least one win,” he said. “We can't go into the false sense of security that Sioux Center is just going to give it to us. Because Sioux Center is a good hockey team, and they're going to make us earn every bit of it.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.