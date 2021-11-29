The Oahe Capitals boys junior varsity team had a busy weekend of action this past weekend. They played the Mitchell Marlins in Mitchell on Friday, the Aberdeen Cougars JV2 team on Saturday in Fort Pierre, and the Brandon Valley Ice Cats on Sunday in Fort Pierre.
Friday’s game saw the Caps beat the Marlins 3-1. The game was scoreless in the first period. Ayden Anderson scored on a short handed goal in the second period. Other Caps goals were scored by Jayce and Ayden Anderson. The Caps held a 27-18 shot on goal advantage. The Caps had six penalties, while the Marlins had four penalties. Caps goalie Jaxon Jungwirth had 17 saves, while Marlins goalie Jacob Goldammer had 24 saves.
Saturday’s game saw the Caps defeat the Cougars 3-2. The game was tied 2-2 early in the third period before Keller Herman scored the game-clinching goal. The Cougars held a slight 26-25 shot on goal advantage. The Caps had three penalties, while the Cougars had two penalties. Caps goalie Spencer Anderson had 24 saves, while Cougars goalie Tyle Schmit had 22 saves.
Sunday’s game saw the Caps defeat the Ice Cats 4-1. The Caps got goals from Barret Schweitzer, Jayce Anderson, Keller Herman and Grayson Hunsley. The Caps held a 34-21 shot on goal advantage. The Caps had five penalties, while the Ice Cats had three penalties. Caps goalie Colin Lee had 20 saves, while Ice Cats goalie Treyson Boesch had 30 saves.
The Caps junior varsity team (3-0) will face the Aberdeen Cougars JV1 team (1-0) in Aberdeen on Friday, and the Watertown Lakers (0-2) in Watertown on Saturday. Puck drop on Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT, while Saturday’s game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.
