The Oahe Capitals U14 team won their first-ever state championship after defeating Brookings, 5-1, on Sunday at MAAS Ice Arena in Watertown. Pictured from front row to back and left to right are Reagan Emme, Sonya Jundt, Taylah Allderings, Dakota McEntaffer, Sophia Bales, Emily Nemec, Kylee Fromm, Aubrey Stewart, Charlie Bowers, Ava Lavinger, Micah Buffalo, Elliot Bertsch, Katie Reiss, Kiersten Miller, Brenna Ullmann, Cienna Tipton, Kate Stolley, Mallory Lehrkamp, Bryce Baker, Jim Wedin and Tessa Singleton.

 John Ullmann

On Feb. 19 at MAAS Ice Arena in Watertown, the Oahe Capitals girls U14 team defeated Brookings, 5-1, to win the SDAHA state tournament — the first state championship for any girls squad a part of the Oahe Hockey Association (OHA).

Micah Buffalo led Oahe with two goals while Elliot Bertsch, Katherine Reiss and Aubrey Stewart pitched in with one each.

