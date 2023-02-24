On Feb. 19 at MAAS Ice Arena in Watertown, the Oahe Capitals girls U14 team defeated Brookings, 5-1, to win the SDAHA state tournament — the first state championship for any girls squad a part of the Oahe Hockey Association (OHA).
Micah Buffalo led Oahe with two goals while Elliot Bertsch, Katherine Reiss and Aubrey Stewart pitched in with one each.
“I was just really shocked that we won, and I just started bawling my eyes out because it was my last U14 state (tournament) and I was really proud of our team for winning it my last year,” Buffalo said.
The Caps opened their state tournament run with an 8-0 win over Mitchell on Feb. 17 and then followed that with a 4-1 victory against Sioux Falls the next day.
Bertsch summed up these three games for Oahe.
“I didn't really have any worries going into the first game. I knew we would go out there and do what we needed to do. The second game against Sioux Falls, I was a little nervous, and I think the whole team was. Because even though we did beat them two times before, everything's a little more nerve-wracking since it's a state tournament and there's a lot riding on the games,” she said. “Once we got to the state championship game, I think we all knew that we could do it since we made it this far already. So, we just had to go out and do what we knew how to do.”
Not only did the Caps win their first-ever state title, they dethroned defending state champion Brookings to do so, which Bertsch said made the victory even sweeter.
“Brookings, they always think they're the best in the state, which they (usually) are. They always have really good teams,” she said. “That just makes us winning the first-ever Lady Caps state tournament just all that more special.”
The Caps also had some of the top performers at state. During the three-day tournament, Buffalo finished second in goals (six) and tied for second in assists (three). Oahe goalie Kylee Fromm tied for first-place in goals against average (0.00) and goalie save percentage (100). The Caps’ other goalie, Taylah Allerdings, finished third in both categories, tallying a 1.00 and 95.1, respectively.
Oahe head coach Jim Wedin explained how his team performed so well when it mattered most.
“These girls worked exceptionally well together all year, and they worked really, really hard all year. And they bought into the program that we were trying to establish this year,” he said. “I think those three things were really key to the performance that they put on at state.”
The Caps finished with a 14-3 record and ended their season winning eight-straight games. Bertsch said she was pleased how her team got better as the year went on.
“I'm very happy with how much we improved throughout the season. My teammates did a really good job putting in their all every practice, (and) the little girls improved so much. Some of the less-skilled players at the beginning of the season really brought in a lot of effort that showed in the state tournament,” she said. “So, I'm really proud of my teammates for coming into the state tournament with all this improvement and bringing home a championship.”
Wedin noted that there was a bunch of unknown with this team before the season began. But in the end, it didn’t matter.
“(With it) being my first year that I've ever coached an all-girls team (and) not really knowing what to expect. We had a new coaching staff this year as well with new girls that have never played with the girls program before,” Wedin said. “So, I think taking all those factors together and working so hard to change the culture within this girls program and seeing the success of all those changes — Seeing it all come together and to win a state championship is really a special thing.”
Wedin said Oahe’s state title is one of the highlights of his coaching career.
“For me, from a coaching standpoint, I told the girls, ‘I wish there was a word that I could use that really indicated the amount of pride and joy that I've gotten from this team.’ I was as proud as I could be of this team,” he said. “And all the years that I've coached hockey, this is one of my most proud accomplishments.”
Bertsch explained what this accomplishment means for the OHA going forward.
“I think it's very special, and I hope it really inspires the Oahe Lady Caps’ future, as a program, to grow and succeed,” she said.
And according to Buffalo, the future of Oahe’s U14 girls team is bright.
“I think the future of U14 is going to be great because all those girls are still 10 and 11 (years old) and they scored a bunch this year,” she said. “I'm very proud of them for doing that, and I think they're great right now. They're gonna be really good when they get older.”
