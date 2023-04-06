It didn’t take long to see the Oahe Capitals boys were primed for a big year in 2022-23.

In its season-opener on Nov. 25 at the Oahe Expo Center, Oahe beat the eventual state champion Brookings Rangers, 4-3.

Jonathan Lyons

Oahe's Jonathan Lyons during Mar. 10's game versus Sioux Falls 2.
Colin Lee

Caps goalie Colin Lee saved 593-of-654 (90.7 percent) shots on goal and recorded two shutouts this season.
Ashton Griese

Ashton Griese finished his Oahe career second in program history in assists (136) and eighth in goals (79).
Barret Schweitzer

Oahe's Barret Schweitzer finished second on the Caps with 23 goals this season.

