It didn’t take long to see the Oahe Capitals boys were primed for a big year in 2022-23.
In its season-opener on Nov. 25 at the Oahe Expo Center, Oahe beat the eventual state champion Brookings Rangers, 4-3.
“I think that really put the whole state on notice that they got to look out for the Caps,” Oahe senior Jonathan Lyons said Tuesday.
Caps head coach Steve Steele echoed a similar sentiment Wednesday about his team’s win versus the Rangers early in the season.
“Being able to do that against Brookings in game one definitely showed our guys that, ‘This could be a year that we could contend and compete with those guys at the top,’” he said.
And Steele’s boys did just that, securing third place at the SDAHA State Tournament for the first time in seven years.
During the tournament held on Mar. 10-12 at the Larson Ice Center in Brookings, the Caps took down Sioux Falls 2, 4-3, in the first round, fell to Brookings, 6-1, in the semifinals and then beat Rushmore, 6-3, for the third spot.
Lyons said that it felt good to end their season on a “winning note” after Oahe had finished fourth at state the previous two years.
The Caps also placed third in the league standings and ended up with a 20-4-0-1 record overall.
For Lyons, what stood out the most to him about this year’s team was the “consistency” they showed throughout most of the season.
“Besides the one game we had against Brookings, where we got beat 8-0, we were in it in every game, (including) the two games we played against Sioux Falls,” he said. “We took them to overtime at home and in front of a big crowd, which was really cool. Because that's just a team that everyone thinks the worst of and they’ll get run over by and don't really stand a chance with them. But it was just cool to have us show up for that game.”
Lyons continued.
“Just throughout the whole year, we always had the mindset that we're not out of this. And that even though we're a smaller town, we still have the talent to compete with any of the big towns,” he said.
Lyons added that everyone contributed to this consistent play, including the underclassmen.
“I think the younger kids really helped out this year. (They) just provided extra energy and experience that really pushed us past where we were used to going,” senior Andre Carbonneau said Tuesday.
But Oahe’s five seniors — Lyons, Carbonneau, Ashton Griese, Carter Gordon and goalie Colin Lee — played a large part in their team’s success this season as well.
Lee played in 25 games for the Caps, and he saved 593-of-654 (90.7 percent) shots on goal and recorded two shutouts. His efforts earned him All-State Second Team honors.
The other four seniors combined for 36 goals and 63 assists. Griese, who was First Team All-State, led them in both categories with 21 and 32, respectively.
As a team, Oahe totaled 127 goals and 171 assists. Juniors Jarron Beck (24) and Barret Schweitzer (23) were the top-two scorers for the Caps.
Beck also made Second Team All-State.
“We've been playing together for pretty much as long as I can remember,” Carbonneau said of the veteran group. “We've all been friends for probably 15 years, and I think that brings a lot of experience and chemistry to the team. I think that really helped.”
What also helped was how unselfish all five seniors were on the ice. Lyons, for example, only found the back of the net three times this season, but he racked up 16 assists.
“I've never really been a huge goal-scorer in my life,” Lyons said. “So, if I have a chance to give the puck to another kid on my team to finish for a goal, I'm going to do that whenever I get a chance. I don't really care, honestly, too much about scoring as many goals, as long as our team gets the win.”
It was a similar story for Carbonneau this year. He scored eight goals and dished 12 assists, again, showing a willingness to share the puck with others.
“I think those two guys in particular, have done a really good job of accepting that role and understanding that points aren't the only way to impact a hockey game,” Oahe’s head coach said. And then just doing that role to the best of their ability and being an example for those younger kids.”
Steele continued.
“That team-first mentality where even if you're not the one necessarily putting the puck in the net or being on the stat sheet, you can play great defense. You can play really well against the other team’s top line and help us win hockey games,” he said. “Ultimately, that's what you need is a group of kids that can do that.”
Carbonneau, Griese and Lyons all made the Academic All-State Team.
Lyons said he is going to remember playing in front of the home crowd at the Expo Center the most while Carbonneau mentioned it will be his teammates and coaches.
“I've been playing with a lot of these guys for forever, and I've only had Coach Steele and all the coaches for the last two years,” Carbonneau said. “But they really mean a lot to me, and I will always remember what they've done for me and what they'll do for me in the future.”
Steele noted that filling the shoes of his seniors will be tough, especially Griese, who finished his Oahe career second in program history in assists (136) and eighth in goals (79).
“Replacing Ashton is going to be very tough,” Steele said. “I mean, when you have anyone that's a 215-point player — and just a team captain. You know, a captain is a hard spot to fill leadership-wise.”
But in the same breath, Steele mentioned how excited he is about next year’s squad, given the fact he will have a lot of key pieces returning to the lineup.
“I think that we've got a lot of production coming back, with Barret and with Jarron and Aidan all coming back. Devin Dodson had a lot of production. There'll be a lot of guys coming back that have done that,” Steele said. “Defensively, we bring back everybody on defense. So that'll help as well.”
Also a big loss for the Caps will be Lee. When asked about what qualities he will be looking for in his new starting goalie, Steele said “confidence” and a “guy that can keep you in the game at times” against the top teams in the league.
“We'll have a really good crew of, I think, four goalies next year, with two coming up from Bantams and then returning two that were junior varsity guys this year,” he added. “It’ll be really good competition to see who comes out on top and what next year looks like for our goalie.”
But there’s a possibility that the Caps could have a rotation between the pipes in 2023-24.
“There's definitely an opportunity that we could have two goalies splitting some time next year on varsity,” Steele said. “But, ultimately, when it comes down to the season, we'll have to go every night with the guy who's gonna give us the best opportunity to win.”
Steele noted that three-game weekends could be times where he will play two goalies. And if that’s the case, it wouldn’t be anything new for him.
“Before this year, we used the two-goalie split for the previous couple years. So it's something that we've done in the past,” Steele said. “It's something that we've just got to keep evaluating and seeing where we're at, and, obviously, doing whatever is helping us win.”
In order for Oahe to build off of this year’s momentum heading into next season, Steele explained his players have to continue perfecting their craft during the offseason and summer months.
“The guy's have to stay energized and excited to continue working and stay on the ice. And if you can do that, then that'll carry forward into next season,” he said. “But you can't afford to get comfortable, and you can't afford to take your foot off the gas. You just got to continue to work and continue to improve.”
