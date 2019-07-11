The Pierre Trappers hosted the Western Nebraska Pioneers at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Wednesday night. The Pioneers came into the game on a nine game winning streak.
The Trappers jumped on the Pioneers early with four runs in the first inning, half of which came on a Zane Phelps double. The Pioneers got on the board in the fourth inning when Cole Gambill hit a home run. The Trappers added four runs in the fifth inning, and two runs in both the sixth and eighth innings. Five of those nine runs came off home runs by Phelps and shortstop Michael Herrera. The Pioneers were able to scratch across three runs in the top of the eighth inning, but that would be it. The Trappers won convincingly, 13-4.
Joey Carterman earned the victory for the Trappers in his final appearance of the season. He allowed four runs on one hit in seven and one-third innings, walking five and striking out eight.
Andrei Stoyanow took the loss for the Pioneers. He allowed seven runs on seven hits in four and one-third innings, striking out five.
Trappers head coach Tanner Neale had high praise for the performance of his pitching staff.
“Joey was outstanding,” Neale said. “A.J Fell came out of the bullpen after him and followed suit. It was Joey’s last start for us here tonight. You can’t speak highly enough about how hard he competes. His stuff was working pretty well tonight, since he only gave up one hit, which was a home run. It was a pretty impressive night for him.”
Wednesday was also a historic night for Phelps, who became the third player in Trappers history to hit for the cycle, following in the footsteps of Teddy Petersen and Seth Brewer. Phelps told the Capital Journal that Wednesday’s game was fun for him.
“What really allowed me to hit for the cycle was my teammates in front of me,” Phelps said. “We all took really good at-bats against a good pitcher. We took tough pitches and battled through at-bats.”
The loss for the Pioneers ends a nine game winning streak. The Pioneers have the best record in the Expedition League at 32-9 overall, including 11-2 in the second half.
The Trappers (8-4 in second half, 22-20 overall) will face the Badlands Big Sticks (7-6 in second half, 30-15 overall) in a four game series at Hyde Stadium in Pierre starting on Thursday. First pitch for games on Thursday-Saturday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT. Sunday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 4:05 p.m. CT. The Big Sticks have already clinched a playoff spot after finishing first in the Lewis Division in the first half of the season.
Gameday promotions for the next four games are Senior Night, Star Wars Night, YMCA Night and Hawaiian Night. Saturday’s game will see a performance by Breakin’ BBoy McCoy. The first 500 fans through the gates for Sunday’s game will get a Hawaiian Grizz bobblehead. Daily Promotions for the next four games are Thirsty Thursday, Fireworks Friday, Sip Happens Saturday, and Sunday Funday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.