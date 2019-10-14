Two members of the Pierre fastpitch softball team were named to the South Dakota Class B High School Fastpitch All-State Team on Monday. Those players are senior center fielder Kaycee Carter and senior catcher Kamden Carter.
Two other players from the Pierre fastpitch team were named honorable mention. Those players were senior third baseman Allycen Herrman and senior pitcher/shortstop Jessica Buntrock.
Pierre went 0-2 at the State Tournament last week. West Central, who won the State Tournament, and runner-up Vermillion had four players each be named to the All-State team.
Full South Dakota Class B High School Fastpitch All-State Team
West Central
First Team All-State
Senior pitcher/catcher Cheyanne Masterson
Sophomore pitcher/infielder Sammie Mallinger
Junior infielder Brooke Opitz
Sophomore outfielder Caitlyn Maa
Vermillion
First Team All-State
Senior pitcher Emily Stockwell
Senior center fielder Bizzy Wood
Freshman first baseman Hannah Christopherson
Sophomore right fielder Emma Heine
Tea
First Team All-State
Senior third baseman Bri Thooft
Senior pitcher/first baseman Kjerstin Hansen
Sophomore catcher Brynn Schupner
Honorable Mention
Sophomore shortstop Cassidy Gors
Sturgis
First Team All-State
Junior pitcher/first baseman Kaitlyn Roberts
Junior catcher/third baseman Libby Niehaus
Honorable Mention
Junior pitcher/third baseman Jadyn Hamann
Junior center fielder/catcher Shelby Roberts
Madison
First Team All-State
Junior catcher Juliana Hodges
Junior shortstop Emmi Clarke
Honorable Mention
Junior pitcher Kelsey O’Connell
Senior second baseman Avery Machels
Baltic
First Team All-State
Senior pitcher/third baseman Kennedy Headrick
Junior pitcher/first baseman Julia Jenks
Honorable Mention
Sophomore catcher/center fielder MaKenzie Allen
Freshman second baseman Josie Baumberger
Dell Rapids
First Team All-State
Junior pitcher Kyra Wajer
Junior catcher/left fielder Maddy Wilber
Honorable Mention
Junior pitcher/first baseman Cora Alderson
Senior catcher Hanna Heiberger
Lennox
First Team All-State
Senior pitcher/shortstop Isabel Sayler
Freshman catcher Zoe DeVries
Honorable Mention
Freshman second baseman/third baseman Jaiden Stien
Sophomore center fielder Ellie Schwartz
Douglas
First Team All-State
Senior center fielder Alexys Durham
Junior pitcher Jessamy Schwarz
Honorable Mention
Sophomore left fielder Angel Arrendondo
Junior third baseman Alexia King
Pierre
First Team All-State
Senior center fielder Kaycee Carter
Senior catcher Kamden Carter
Honorable Mention
Senior third baseman Allycen Herrman
Senior pitcher/shortstop Jessica Buntrock
