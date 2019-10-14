Two members of the Pierre fastpitch softball team were named to the South Dakota Class B High School Fastpitch All-State Team on Monday. Those players are senior center fielder Kaycee Carter and senior catcher Kamden Carter.

Two other players from the Pierre fastpitch team were named honorable mention. Those players were senior third baseman Allycen Herrman and senior pitcher/shortstop Jessica Buntrock.

Pierre went 0-2 at the State Tournament last week. West Central, who won the State Tournament, and runner-up Vermillion had four players each be named to the All-State team.

Full South Dakota Class B High School Fastpitch All-State Team

West Central

First Team All-State

Senior pitcher/catcher Cheyanne Masterson

Sophomore pitcher/infielder Sammie Mallinger

Junior infielder Brooke Opitz

Sophomore outfielder Caitlyn Maa

Vermillion

First Team All-State

Senior pitcher Emily Stockwell

Senior center fielder Bizzy Wood

Freshman first baseman Hannah Christopherson

Sophomore right fielder Emma Heine

Tea

First Team All-State

Senior third baseman Bri Thooft

Senior pitcher/first baseman Kjerstin Hansen

Sophomore catcher Brynn Schupner

Honorable Mention

Sophomore shortstop Cassidy Gors

Sturgis

First Team All-State

Junior pitcher/first baseman Kaitlyn Roberts

Junior catcher/third baseman Libby Niehaus

Honorable Mention

Junior pitcher/third baseman Jadyn Hamann

Junior center fielder/catcher Shelby Roberts

Madison

First Team All-State

Junior catcher Juliana Hodges

Junior shortstop Emmi Clarke

Honorable Mention

Junior pitcher Kelsey O’Connell

Senior second baseman Avery Machels

Baltic

First Team All-State

Senior pitcher/third baseman Kennedy Headrick

Junior pitcher/first baseman Julia Jenks

Honorable Mention

Sophomore catcher/center fielder MaKenzie Allen

Freshman second baseman Josie Baumberger

Dell Rapids

First Team All-State

Junior pitcher Kyra Wajer

Junior catcher/left fielder Maddy Wilber

Honorable Mention

Junior pitcher/first baseman Cora Alderson

Senior catcher Hanna Heiberger

Lennox

First Team All-State

Senior pitcher/shortstop Isabel Sayler

Freshman catcher Zoe DeVries

Honorable Mention

Freshman second baseman/third baseman Jaiden Stien

Sophomore center fielder Ellie Schwartz

Douglas

First Team All-State

Senior center fielder Alexys Durham

Junior pitcher Jessamy Schwarz

Honorable Mention

Sophomore left fielder Angel Arrendondo

Junior third baseman Alexia King

Pierre

First Team All-State

Senior center fielder Kaycee Carter

Senior catcher Kamden Carter

Honorable Mention

Senior third baseman Allycen Herrman

Senior pitcher/shortstop Jessica Buntrock

