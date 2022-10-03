The Capital Area Soccer Association recreational league ended another season on Saturday as fall games came to a close. But amid declining numbers, coaches and leaders looked on another successful season with optimism and lessons learned while establishing the fundamentals for the next generation of players.
“We had a good season, it was fun watching the kids,” Jesse Flottmeyer, who coaches one of three U12 teams in CASA, said. “I think each team was matched up evenly, and that's what you want to see as a coach, especially for a rec league. You don't want teams getting blown out.”
CASA, which held its inaugural season in 1992, has five age divisions — U6, U8, U10, U12 and U14.
Teams in the league don’t keep track of their records because the point is to have fun and learn the game.
Flottmeyer’s favorite part of coaching for CASA is seeing his players compete and develop during the six- to seven-week seasons in the fall and spring.
“It's really exciting when they learn a new skill,” Flottmeyer said. “Or some kids, you just see the light bulb pop on when they understand what's going on. They start finding open space, they start calling for the ball, they learn a new dribbling skill — just watching the kids learn and progress.”
The fall season begins in mid-August with practices the first week. U6 teams play one game every Saturday at 10 a.m. while the U8 through U14 divisions play two games a week on either Monday, Tuesday or Thursday evenings.
All games are played at the PILC Soccer Complex, and the soccer league will have its first-ever playoffs during the upcoming spring season.
“If you look around the fields, you will see athletes of all abilities putting in their best effort, having fun with old friends and new, celebrating achievements on the fields,” CASA president Stephanie Bietz said. “With all of this, they are developing the love of the game of soccer. CASA is the first introduction of soccer for many children in the community. This is where they learn and develop the love of the game.”
Bietz added that a total of 30 teams and 262 players participated this fall.
But there is an underlying issue that has become more prevalent in recent years — dwindling turnout.
Currently, three teams make up the U12 division, and Flottmeyer claimed that number has dropped since he started coaching for CASA eight years ago.
“I wish there was more participation in the classes,” he said.
Flottmeyer, who also coaches for Oahe FC, said a possible solution is for CASA to recruit more kids by continuing to spread the word to the community.
But, according to U12 Red Bulls coach Michelle Wendelschafer, who is in her second year of coaching for the soccer league, the issue is a little more complex than that.
“I think the biggest problem that we have, especially with the boys at this age group 11-12, is that they're going to football,” Wendelschafer said. “They're starting to be able to like contact (football) and flag (football) and all these types of things as they get older. And because of the (Pierre) Governor's success, that's what they want. That's what they aspire to. So we do lose them in soccer, unfortunately, as they get older.”
Luckily for CASA, the same statement can’t be made about the girls. Wendelschafer said the girls always have more players because they don’t have the same “draw” to sports such as volleyball or cross country.
When asked what her pitch would be to boys debating whether to play soccer, she noted how the sport prepares players for the football season.
“If anything, soccer is probably one of the hardest sports to play because you have to have the endurance, you have to have the physicality that you need in football,” Wendelschafer said. “So if they're stuck with football, I mean, soccer over the summer and in the spring can help them stay in shape.”
Wendelschafer also pointed out that playing time is easier to find on the soccer field than on the gridiron.
“There is a very strong soccer community in this town, and they are a family — and that's one thing. If they come and play soccer, they will get the minutes on the field versus football, you have your small fish in a big pond. So that's my advice, that's my suggestion. If you want minutes on the field, come try out for soccer.”
The more kids play in CASA, the more they develop as soccer players. That’s what Ryan Fischer enjoys most about his roles as U6 coach and U12 assistant coach.
“I just like watching them grow from the beginning of the year to the end,” Fischer said. “They learned passing and shooting and I had — it's been a few years ago — but I had one girl that never got a goal. Our goal in that last game was that everybody scores a goal for the season. And that girl ended up scoring about three goals that last game because our whole team was passing it to her. So I just enjoy watching the development or progression of even the following year. You're coaching against players that you've coached the year before, and you kind of see how they progress through the years. It's a fun thing for me to watch.”
But it’s not just the players who end up learning. The coaches also walk away from the field a little wiser.
Take U8 coach Mike Vasilie, for instance. When his assistant coach, who is a ranking officer in the National Guard, left several weeks for training, Vasilie was reintroduced to the meaning of the phrase “baptism by fire.”
“When you don't have to answer to somebody else for your ideas, you just kind of live or die by your own experiences,” Vasilie said. “Anything that the kids do or don't do well, that you tell them to try — that's kind of on you. Either you taught it correctly, or you didn’t.”
The first-year CASA coach ended up changing a philosophy he used when he played soccer at a young age.
Vasilie was a reserved player growing up. But as the soccer league’s fall season went along, he learned that there’s nothing wrong with telling his players to be more assertive.
“More than anything, I just wanted the kids to think about getting the ball, moving forward, staying aggressive on top of the ball or like keeping their body in between the ball and the net,” Vasilie said. “And, sometimes, that meant having to dig their feet (and) getting (in) kind of like a foot battle with somebody else trying to get to the ball. And to just stay with them, even if they get dispossessed, to stay with the ball and stay on top of fighting for the ball. Just to be more aggressive rather than falling, turning and running back towards your own goal.”
Off the field, Vasilie is a full-time sixth-grade band director and an eighth-grade music teacher at Georgia Morse Middle School. He said his favorite part about coaching for CASA is the kids come with so much energy and enthusiasm.
But even Vasilie admits it can be too much to handle at times.
“In the middle of the game, inexplicably, you'd have some of them just randomly walk right over to the crossbar, (in the middle of playing) and just start trying to do pull ups on the crossbar (and) swing from the crossbar,” he said. “And it's maddening, you pull your hair out.”
Fischer runs into similar problems with his players but reminds himself of the reality of coaching kids so young.
“Just coaching them, I have to remember they're only 5 year olds,” Fischer said. “They're just out there playing. They don't remember what you told them one minute ago.”
If parents want to register their child for CASA’s U6 division, the fee is $35. For the U8-U12 divisions, those require a $50 registration fee. And U14 cost $20 due to the fact that the teams play 3v3 games because some kids that age elect to play high school soccer.
But if parents can’t afford the fee, that’s where CASA steps in to help. The soccer league offers a player scholarship program, where CASA will cover all registration costs.
“We don’t want the registration fee to hinder a child’s opportunity to play soccer,” Bietz said. “If a child wants to play the game of soccer, and it is not feasibly possible, we encourage you to apply for a scholarship. The application form can be found on our website when registration opens again in the Spring.”
For more information, you can find CASA’s website at pierresoccer.com.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.