The Capital Area Soccer Association recreational league ended another season on Saturday as fall games came to a close. But amid declining numbers, coaches and leaders looked on another successful season with optimism and lessons learned while establishing the fundamentals for the next generation of players.

“We had a good season, it was fun watching the kids,” Jesse Flottmeyer, who coaches one of three U12 teams in CASA, said. “I think each team was matched up evenly, and that's what you want to see as a coach, especially for a rec league. You don't want teams getting blown out.”

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Sports Assistant Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments