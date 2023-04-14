The Capital Area Soccer Association (CASA) held its first state-run referee training class in six years on April 2 at Pierre’s RedRossa Italian Grille after being rescheduled from its original Mar. 26 date.
“It’s something that needed to be done because we need to get more referees out there. And it’s a great way for CASA to get referees on the field as well,” CASA president Stephanie Bietz said Monday.
Chad Landis, a South Dakota Soccer Referees instructor, ran the in-person training to help the 12 participants complete their final steps of becoming CASA referees. The class lasted from 12-6 p.m.
“He’s been one of the constants amongst the referees of the state that entire time being a board member, the education director and chairperson for the committee,” CASA equipment coordinator Chris Derry said of Landis Monday. “He’s got so much knowledge to share, and he is extremely good at teaching the class to kids — He’s a great person to teach the class, and we were lucky to have him come here.”
Derry, who is also CASA’s referee coordinator, along with Leah Ahartz, also expressed his gratitude to RedRossa for giving them a space to conduct the class.
Anyone ages 13-and-up can become a referee for CASA, but there’s a box they have to check first before becoming certified.
Before taking the in-person training, all CASA referees are required to complete an online course.
According to Derry, the online course thoroughly explains all the rules of the sport by way of examples, screenshots and hypothetical situations. These rules include offsides calls, fouls, red and yellow cards, equipment, etc.
Also included in the online course is a required test that costs $60, and CASA will reimburse its referees if they officiate at least five games.
“CASA really wants to encourage kids to get involved outside of just playing, and our best way to do that is through this refereeing and mentoring stuff,” Derry said. “We want to make sure that the kids don’t have any outside out-of-pocket expense for giving back to the game. But we also want to teach them that life lesson that nothing is free. So, you earn it, and we’ll pay for it as long as you’ve earned it.”
Derry said the online course takes just a “few hours” to complete.
“It’s really a deep dive into all the laws of the game and what you’re looking for out there,” he added. “It really gets you in-tune with what you may see out there.”
If anyone that wants to become a CASA referee is 18-and-over, then they have to complete a background check and U.S. Soccer’s Core SafeSport Training. CASA coaches, players, admins and board members also have to do the latter.
According to U.S. Soccer’s official website, Core SafeSport Training is “created and offered by the U.S. Center for SafeSport” and consists of three modules — Sexual Misconduct Awareness Education, Mandatory Reporting and Emotional & Physical Misconduct.
The webpage also notes that the U.S. Center for SafeSport provides refresher courses for those that have previously taken the training.
“The SafeSport Training is training in recognizing concussions, recognizing injuries and how to deal with them — you know, the ice method and rest and all of that stuff,” Derry said. “But then, also, it goes into how to recognize if kids are being abused or if you are worried about sexual predators and that sort of thing.”
“It’s a task to get all of it done,” Derry continued. “But once you get done, you’re trained and ready to referee any soccer games here, locally, anywhere in the state or around the U.S.”
Derry added that Landis’ training simplifies things and “brings it all together” for the soon-to-be referees. And in case they need a refresher, the future referees can go back through the online course whenever needed.
Asher Oxford, a seventh-grader at Georgia Morse Middle School, is now certified as a CASA referee after completing both steps. He detailed the differences between the online course and in-person training.
“So online, there were a lot more specific things, like hand signals and a lot of examples. And there were videos of other referees explaining how they would handle things, so they let us know what other people would do,” Oxford said Monday. “And then in person, it was how (Landis) would do it and what the examples were.”
Overall, Oxford found the training to be helpful.
“I just learned some things that I never knew about it,” he said.
Before completing the training, the GMMS student said he knew the general rules of the game. Now, he’s learned the more “in-depth” aspects of soccer.
“I'm a lot more confident than I was before I took the classes,” he said.
Oxford also shared some advice for both parts of training.
“I would say to do the training and pay attention,” he said. “And take some notes so that you can learn about things that you didn't know before.”
Derry mentioned that finishing the online course and in-person training is “very important” and explained why.
“At the youth level, especially with what you’re dealing with here in Pierre, referees are the teachers on the field,” he said. “They’re teaching the kids what a foul is. They’re teaching the kids how to do a throw-in. They’re teaching kids how to restart games. They’re the on-the-field teachers when coaches are on the sidelines.”
Derry continued.
“There’s a lot of times where referees can make a situation out there on the field better by just talking to the kids because they understand what they’re talking about,” he said. “By being properly trained, they understand what they’re trying to get the kids to do and how to communicate it.”
Oxford explained why he wanted to oversee CASA soccer games.
“I became a referee because I also play this sport, so I thought it'd be fun to see it from a different perspective,” Oxford said.
Oxford added that being a referee will benefit him when playing.
“...It'll help me know what the referees are trying to do if I don't know what's going on,” he said.
As Derry mentioned earlier, referees can officiate games outside of CASA after getting certified. Oxford said he might referee a couple of out-of-town tournaments but added that he will mostly officiate local ones.
Another perk for Oxford and the other referees is that CASA pays them $15 for 40 minutes of work and $25 for an hour.
Oxford shared his thoughts on anyone who might be considering becoming a referee for CASA.
“They should do it because it'll be really fun,” he said. “And it’s a good way to make some money and also learn more about the game.”
Derry said Landis will return to Pierre in July to provide a follow-up course for others that want to become certified.
“(Refereeing) is something you can do on the side when you get to college when you become older, and there are avenues — We actually have a referee doing Major League Soccer games on TV who is from Watertown,” Derry said. “So there are opportunities for it to be something that helps you make some money as a good part-time job and could, potentially, turn into a profession, if they want to take it that far.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.