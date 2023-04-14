referees

Pictured from front-to-back and left-to-right are Asher Oxford, Jon Sayer, Ella Oxford, Peyton Dillman, Lexi Hillmer, Emlyn Swanson, Chad Landis, Everett Norton, Joseph Blaha, Wyatt Nickelson, Roy Swanson, Jerzye Hall, Cloe Wendelschafer and Conner Wendelschafer.

 Pierre Soccer / Facebook

The Capital Area Soccer Association (CASA) held its first state-run referee training class in six years on April 2 at Pierre’s RedRossa Italian Grille after being rescheduled from its original Mar. 26 date.

“It’s something that needed to be done because we need to get more referees out there. And it’s a great way for CASA to get referees on the field as well,” CASA president Stephanie Bietz said Monday.

