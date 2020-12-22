The Sully Buttes Chargers girls basketball team hosted the Aberdeen Roncalli Cavaliers at the gym in Onida on Monday night. Monday’s game was the first game with Susie Rilling as head coach of the Chargers. Rilling took over for Mark Senftner, who stepped away after announcing that he had a brain tumor.
Monday’s game saw the Cavaliers jump out to a 15-3 lead after the first quarter, and they never really looked back. The Cavaliers led 31-11 at halftime, and 46-24 after three quarters. The Cavaliers put the finishing touches on their 58-31 victory by outscoring the Chargers 12-7 in the fourth quarter.
Sophomore guard Allyson Wittler led the Chargers with a game-high 19 points. She was the lone double-digit scorer for the Chargers. Freshman guard Stevie Wittler scored five points, while sophomore guard Calleigh Chicoine had three points.
Junior center Madelyn Bragg had 16 points to lead the Cavaliers. Junior guard Olivia Hanson added 13 points, while senior forward Elissa Hammrich added 10 points.
The Cavaliers improve to 4-0, while the Chargers fall to 2-2. The Chargers will next see action against the Canistota Hawks (1-2) on Monday at the Parkston Classic in Parkston. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.