Cavs comeback beats Pierre

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys basketball team played the Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavaliers in a Class AA SoDak16 game in Sioux Falls on Saturday. The Cavs won 79-74 in overtime.
The Govs led 20-12 after the first quarter. They extended their lead to 36-21 at halftime. Down 12 points with 2:30 left in the fourth quarter, the Cavs roared back to tie the game at 64-64 thanks in part to several missed free throws by the Govs. Both teams scored six points in the first overtime. The Cavs outscored the Govs 9-4 in the second overtime to win.
Junior guard Lincoln Kienholz led the Govs with 31 points and 13 rebounds. Junior forward Jackson Edman had 12 points, while senior forward Matthew Hanson had 11 points.
Junior forward Kaden Year led the Cavs with 24 points. Junior guard Griffin Wilde, who hit the game-tying shot that sent the game to overtime, had 20 points. Senior forward David Jones had 14 points.
The Govs end their season with a 9-12 record. Seniors on the team are Matthew Hanson and Dmitri Scares The Hawk.
The No. 6 seed Cavs (13-8) will play the no. 3 seed Sioux Falls Washington Warriors (14-7) in the first round of the Class AA State Boys Basketball Tournament at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center next Thursday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. CT.
