The Capital City Baseball Association Little League 11U All-Star team, in no particular order, are Jaylen Keyes, Brogan Kienholz, Tripp Lindekugel, Weston Terwilliger, Ben Martinec, Luke Deal, Colt Schilling, Lucius McCullough, Bennett Heiss, Kaleb Johnson, Preston O'Bryan, LaTrelle Rodriquez and Tace Palecek.
The Capital City Baseball Association Little League 11U All-Star team earned the state champions title during last weekend’s double-elimination tournament in Sioux Falls.
The Pierre boys went 3-0.
The local team defeated Sioux Falls 11U American 8-3 on Friday and Sioux Falls 11U National 11-2 on Saturday. Pierre had to play Sioux Falls National 11U a second time on Sunday and defeated the team 10-1 for the title.
Coach Tyson Lindekugel said every boy on the team had at least one hit, except for a pitcher, who threw a complete game and played catcher during two other games.
“The boys played outstanding ball,” Lindekugel said.”What makes me and the other coaches proud is we really feel this is a true team. These kids played hard and made it easy to coach because they do so well.”
