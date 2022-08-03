CCBA 11U champs

The Capital City Baseball Association Little League 11U All-Star team, in no particular order, are Jaylen Keyes, Brogan Kienholz, Tripp Lindekugel, Weston Terwilliger, Ben Martinec, Luke Deal, Colt Schilling, Lucius McCullough, Bennett Heiss, Kaleb Johnson, Preston O'Bryan, LaTrelle Rodriquez and Tace Palecek.

The Capital City Baseball Association Little League 11U All-Star team earned the state champions title during last weekend’s double-elimination tournament in Sioux Falls.

The Pierre boys went 3-0.

